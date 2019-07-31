3 Ways Snacking Is Actually Important For Wellness (No, Really!)
If you can’t seem to resist a good snack break during the day, you’re definitely not alone. Proof? A consumer survey published not too long ago estimated that 91 percent of U.S. adults snack multiple times a day.
And while, yes, that makes sense—no one likes feeling hungry between meals if they can help it—snacking as a “habit" often gets filed under the not-so-healthy category. But not all snacking is created equal, of course.
Working your way through a bag of chips or something junky over the course of a day is one thing, but what about nibbling more mindfully? For the record, there isn't enough evidence to support common beliefs that snacking on certain foods will speed up metabolism, help with weight loss, or control blood sugar levels. Here’s what we do know: When done right, smart snacking can be a healthy habit. Read on for three top tips.
Snacking is a good idea when…
1. You’ve just worked out. Experts say that getting a hit of protein within an hour post-exercise isn’t just a good thing, it’s actually nonnegotiable. Protein gives your body what they need to repair your muscles, which in turn reduces soreness and risk of injury. Pair your protein (aim for at least 10 grams) with complex carbohydrates for optimal recovery; plant-based protein bars and smoothies are easy grab-and-go choices.
2. You’re choosing the right foods. We know: It’s super tempting and convenient to stave off the afternoon slump with carbohydrate bombs—highly processed, sugary snacks that give us a brief jolt of energy before our hunger returns with a vengeance in an hour or two. But smart snacking is one of the easiest ways to help you get more essential nutrients, vitamins, and fiber into your day, especially if you’re reaching for whole foods like fruits, veg, or the classic scoop of almonds to help you feel satisfied.
3. You’re not overdoing it. No matter what you’re eating, it’s still important to keep your snacking habit in check. Obviously, you want to avoid snacking excessively and mindlessly, when it’s for reasons other than hunger, like boredom or stress. Snack according to how active you are during the day and how long you’re going between your regular meals, and stick with healthy options. Your body—and belly—will thank you.
