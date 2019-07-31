3 Ways Snacking Is Actually Important For Wellness (No, Really!)

If you can’t seem to resist a good snack break during the day, you’re definitely not alone. Proof? A consumer survey published not too long ago estimated that 91 percent of U.S. adults snack multiple times a day.

And while, yes, that makes sense—no one likes feeling hungry between meals if they can help it—snacking as a “habit" often gets filed under the not-so-healthy category. But not all snacking is created equal, of course.

Working your way through a bag of chips or something junky over the course of a day is one thing, but what about nibbling more mindfully? For the record, there isn't enough evidence to support common beliefs that snacking on certain foods will speed up metabolism, help with weight loss, or control blood sugar levels. Here’s what we do know: When done right, smart snacking can be a healthy habit. Read on for three top tips.