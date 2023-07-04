Thousand Fell does one thing, and it does it well: sustainable sneakers. The brand makes shoes in lace-up, court, or slip-on styles—and the lace-up is by far the most popular option. It sells out regularly and has the most reviews from shoppers who love the style's design, comfort, and durability.

While there's plenty to love about Thousand Fell, including a huge push for sustainability, I'm most impressed by the company's aim to solve the biggest downfall of white sneakers: an impossible to keep clean exterior. (It's the reason I go through sneakers way faster than my wallet would like.)

The Thousand Fell solution? Sneakers with a stain-proof, water-resistant exterior that's made from a sustainably sourced materials. You simply wipe the unique vegan leather down with a wet towel, and the white exterior looks fresh within seconds. Pro tip: Wash or replace your laces to keep your sneakers looking even crisper.

What's more, the lace-up style is also incredibly breathable. There are few things worse than a sneaker that traps heat, especially in the summer. But while these durable shoes might look like a nightmare for hot feet, reviewers are shocked by how lightweight and airy the style feels.

Of course, comfort goes beyond breathability alone. The sole of these sneakers is made from a recycled rubber that offers just the right amount of cushioning and support. My deputy commerce editor even reported walking 12,000+ steps per day wearing these shoes.

And while I can always justify more comfortable footwear in my closest, I consider these lace-up sneakers an especially solid pick for travelers. They won't require a break-in period, and the sustainable materials are odor-resistant—so you'll not only skip the blisters but also the smelly luggage!