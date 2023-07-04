Thousand Fell Sale: Save 25% On These Sustainable Shoes
I'm a firm believer in walking for longevity. It's been shown to boost mood1, improve cognitive function2, and even help you sleep better3. Are you lacing up with me yet?
I typically walk about 15,000 steps per day, so I’m incredibly picky when it comes to sneakers (and the materials they're made with). So when I found out Thousand Fell was holding a summer refresh promotion, I immediately added the brand to my Fourth of July shopping list.
The Thousand Fell Summer sale
Thousand Fell is a popular footwear brand that makes stylish kicks for every occasion. A favorite of our editors due to their comfortable designs, these recyclable sneakers are the perfect shoes for errands, traveling, or a casual hot girl walk.
While I'd gladly pay full price for these sneakers—and my coworkers have in the past—the brand is currently running a rare promotion with 25% off sitewide. As long as you enter code REFRESH25 at checkout, you can save 25% on your new pair of kicks.
The only bad news? There’s no telling when the markdowns will end, so sneaker fanatics like myself will want to hop on this one quickly.
What's great about these sneakers
Thousand Fell does one thing, and it does it well: sustainable sneakers. The brand makes shoes in lace-up, court, or slip-on styles—and the lace-up is by far the most popular option. It sells out regularly and has the most reviews from shoppers who love the style's design, comfort, and durability.
While there's plenty to love about Thousand Fell, including a huge push for sustainability, I'm most impressed by the company's aim to solve the biggest downfall of white sneakers: an impossible to keep clean exterior. (It's the reason I go through sneakers way faster than my wallet would like.)
The Thousand Fell solution? Sneakers with a stain-proof, water-resistant exterior that's made from a sustainably sourced materials. You simply wipe the unique vegan leather down with a wet towel, and the white exterior looks fresh within seconds. Pro tip: Wash or replace your laces to keep your sneakers looking even crisper.
What's more, the lace-up style is also incredibly breathable. There are few things worse than a sneaker that traps heat, especially in the summer. But while these durable shoes might look like a nightmare for hot feet, reviewers are shocked by how lightweight and airy the style feels.
Of course, comfort goes beyond breathability alone. The sole of these sneakers is made from a recycled rubber that offers just the right amount of cushioning and support. My deputy commerce editor even reported walking 12,000+ steps per day wearing these shoes.
And while I can always justify more comfortable footwear in my closest, I consider these lace-up sneakers an especially solid pick for travelers. They won't require a break-in period, and the sustainable materials are odor-resistant—so you'll not only skip the blisters but also the smelly luggage!
How Thousand Fell embraces sustainability
And while I love the design itself, I'm also a huge fan of Thousand Fell as a company. It chooses to use responsibly sourced, recycled materials instead of leather. The brand also sources materials from as close to the factory as possible to reduce the carbon emissions created by products traveling far distances.
Plus, every material in these shoes is either biodegradable or can be recycled to make new products. Thousand Fell even offers a recycling program where each customer can get credits toward a future purchase by sending old shoes back to the brand.
And of course, these zero-waste sneakers are shipped in a shoe box (no extra shipping box) made from recyclable, FSC certified cardboard.
The takeaway
These sneakers are high-quality enough to cost well more than their typical $125 price tag—and right now you can shop them for 25% off. If you're looking for a versatile shoe that will stand the test of time and feel good on your feet, this is a sale that you won't want to miss.
