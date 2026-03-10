Anxious All the Time? Your Daily Drink Habit Deserves a Second Look
Anxiety disorders are now the most common mental health condition1 in the world. We talk endlessly about the usual culprits—overwork, screens, social media, the relentless pace of modern life. And those factors are real.
But there's a quieter suspect that keeps showing up in the research, one most people reach for multiple times a day without a second thought…
The sweetened drink in their hand.
Not a glass of wine. Not a prescription medication. But a soda. An energy drink. A vanilla latte with four pumps of syrup.
Researchers have spent decades documenting what sugar does to the body, including the weight gain, the metabolic dysfunction, and the slow march toward type 2 diabetes. What's gotten far less attention is what it might be doing to the mind. That gap in the conversation is starting to close, and the findings are hard to ignore.
The soda-anxiety link
A new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, examines the relationship between sugar-sweetened beverage consumption and anxiety disorders in adolescents.
Researchers combed through six major electronic databases, pulling every relevant study published between 2000 and 2025. Nine studies met the criteria for inclusion: seven cross-sectional studies that captured data at a single point in time, and two longitudinal studies that tracked participants over the course of a year.
This isn't one study making a bold claim. It's a structured look at the best available evidence as a whole.
What the data found & what it can't prove (yet)
The researchers found that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption was associated with 34% greater odds of anxiety disorders.
Seven of the nine studies reported a significant positive association. The two longitudinal studies found that this relationship persisted over time, not a one-day blip, but a pattern that held across a full year of follow-up.
The researchers are careful to call these findings associations, not proof of causation. That distinction matters. It's possible the relationship runs in reverse, that anxious people reach for sugary drinks as a coping mechanism, rather than the drinks driving the anxiety. Confounding factors like sleep deprivation, chronic stress, and socioeconomic pressures could be influencing both variables simultaneously.
But there are credible biological mechanisms that would explain a direct pathway. When blood sugar spikes and then crashes, which sweetened drinks do efficiently, it can produce that jittery, on-edge feeling that mirrors anxiety symptoms.
Long-term high sugar intake is also tied to inflammation, and inflammation is increasingly showing up in the anxiety research as something worth paying attention to. Add in the caffeine that comes standard in energy drinks and many sodas, and you've got a cocktail that, for some people, might be impacting them more than they realize.
What this means for your daily habits
Here are a few simple changes that are worth considering:
- Notice the timing. If your anxiety tends to spike in the hours after a sweetened drink, especially one with caffeine, pay attention to that pattern. Blood sugar responses vary by individual, and your body may be giving you a signal worth listening to.
- Rethink the stress-drink reflex. And if you're someone who automatically reaches for something sweet when stress hits, it's worth asking whether that's actually helping or just feeling like it does. Try to find other habits to help with stress relief, like a walk in nature or a few deep breaths.
- Take the adolescent angle seriously. This research focused specifically on teenagers, the age group where anxiety disorders most commonly emerge and where drinking habits are first being established. A kid who's already anxious and drinking two soft drinks a day might be caught in a cycle nobody's thought to examine.
The takeaway
We already had plenty of reasons to cut back on sugary beverages. Now there's evidence that doing so might support mental health too, not just physical health.
A 34% increase in anxiety odds isn't a marginal signal. It's the kind of finding that deserves to inform both public health messaging and personal choices, even as researchers continue to work out the precise mechanisms.