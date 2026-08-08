Bone health doesn't get nearly as much attention as cardio or strength training, until something goes wrong.
But if supporting your bones is a priority, a new meta-analysis1 points to one variable that consistently moved the needle on a key marker of bone activity.
Researchers combed through thousands of studies and landed on 24 randomized controlled trials involving 1,238 healthy adults. It wasn't the type of exercise. It was how hard people pushed.
About the study
Researchers wanted to know whether the type of exercise you do, or how hard you push, matters more for bone health.
This was the first systematic review and meta-analysis to examine that question specifically in healthy adults; previous research had focused on postmenopausal women or people with obesity.
To measure bone response, the team tracked osteocalcin, a protein released by bone-building cells into the bloodstream. When osteocalcin rises after exercise, it's a sign that bones are responding and rebuilding tissue, though not necessarily getting denser or stronger yet.
Researchers have previously explored why exercise is good for bone health at a cellular level; this meta-analysis adds a new layer to that picture.
After screening more than 16,000 records, researchers analyzed 24 randomized controlled trials involving 1,238 healthy adults across a range of training types, intensities, frequencies, and durations.
Only high-intensity training produced a clear increase in osteocalcin
When all the data was combined, one thing stood out: only high-intensity training consistently raised osteocalcin levels.
Every other category (moderate-to-high intensity endurance, low-intensity endurance, power training, and mixed training) didn't move the needle. Bone mineral density also stayed flat after endurance or power training.
The team also looked at whether training duration or frequency played a role. They didn't. Intensity was the only factor that mattered. One secondary finding was that endurance training did produce a meaningful drop in Body Mass Index.
A note on quality: the risk of bias across all included studies was low, though the certainty of the osteocalcin evidence in the high-intensity group was rated moderate to low, a limitation the researchers acknowledged directly.
What the results actually mean
A rise in osteocalcin after exercise is a sign that bones are responding, not proof they're getting denser or stronger.
The study didn't find significant changes in bone mineral density in any training group, and the researchers flagged the lack of long-term density data as a limitation.
The researchers also identified what likely makes high-intensity training different. It combines elevated effort, dynamic movement (stops, jumps, changes of direction), and short rest periods all in one session.
That combination, not just a high heart rate, appears to be what drives the bone response.
How to apply this to your workouts
The study's findings don't require a complete routine change. A few practical considerations:
- Add some higher-intensity movement if your fitness level allows: The training types that showed the strongest bone response included recreational team sports like handball and football, and high-intensity interval training on a stationary bike. The key ingredients are elevated intensity, dynamic movement, and recovery periods within the session. Impact-based movement like jumping is one accessible way to introduce that kind of stimulus.
- Keep strength training in your routine: Even though power training didn't produce a meaningful osteocalcin response in this analysis, the researchers noted that higher resistance loads (around 80% of your one-rep max) were associated with greater bone responses in individual studies. Resistance training also supports muscle mass, balance, and overall skeletal health in ways this study wasn't designed to capture.
- Think of intensity as a dial: The study categorized high intensity as training above 85% of maximum heart rate. The broader takeaway is that pushing harder, within your capacity, may matter more for bone signaling than simply choosing one exercise type over another.
The takeaway
Of all the variables researchers tested, intensity was the only one that consistently triggered a bone response.
High-intensity training, whether that's team sports, interval work, or dynamic movement with short rest periods, appears to be the key driver.
The evidence is still emerging, but if bone health is on your radar, how hard you train may matter more than what you're doing.