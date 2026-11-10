For The Person Who Tracks Everything: Gift Them This Next-Level Device
You know that friend who is obsessed with tracking every aspect of their health and longevity? They wear rings and watches, monitor their sleep, and always look for new ways to better understand their bodies. Yet many of them overlook the one health signal they produce every day and flush without a second look.
Longevity is no longer just about living longer; it’s about living better. At-home technology is making it easier to track changes that might otherwise go unnoticed. Case in point? Digestive health.
Tracking your digestive patterns reveals how your gut is doing–and two decades of research show that gut health reaches well beyond digestion, into other areas of health such as brain health, immune health, and metabolic function. The problem? It can be hard to track gut health patterns and symptoms without daily monitoring. So when your doctor asks about your digestion, you’re left relying on memory instead of reliable data and trends.
Beyond sleep and heart rate: Why digestive health is next
So, what’s the solution? Just like tracking sleep, heart rate, workouts, and recovery helps you dial in habits, tracking your digestive health does the same. The first step is knowing your baseline. And for the first time, there’s technology that captures it for you, at home, every day.
Meet: Dekoda by Kohler Health, a first-of-its-kind tracking tool that uses advanced imaging and AI-powered analysis to turn everyday bathroom visits into opportunities to learn more about your health. Dekoda fits discreetly on the toilet and passively captures data on your bathroom habits, giving you valuable insights into your digestive health, hydration levels, and even the presence of blood.
Each day’s results land in the Kohler Health app, which builds a picture of your patterns over time. The longer you use it, the clearer that picture gets.
The longevity tracking gift of the season
For the longevity enthusiast who already tracks everything from sleep to heart rate variability, Dekoda introduces a new metric to the mix. For the person obsessed with tracking their sleep score, recovery score, steps (and beyond), Dekoda adds three readings wearables don’t cover: gut health, hydration, and blood detection.
The Dekoda uses advanced optical sensors and spectroscopy (technology that reads specific wavelengths of light) to turn every flush into three scores in the app: gut health, hydration, and blood presence. Over time, the app tracks your patterns across all three and flags trends or changes you might not notice on your own. That gives you something concrete to act on, whether that’s adjusting your daily habits or raising a concern with your healthcare provider.
The takeaway
Kohler Health’s Dekoda is an unexpected gift that reflects where longevity technology is headed: toward a more complete picture of our health, built from the habits we already have.