Why Tracking Your Digestive Patterns Matters More Than You Think
We track just about everything these days. In fact, surveys indicate that 60% of Americans own at least one wearable tracking device. Watches count our steps and calories. Rings tell us how well we slept. Wearables track heart rate, blood glucose, and recovery throughout the day. There are apps to log workouts, monitor blood biomarkers, and count macros.
At the same time, interest in gut health has never been higher. Market research shows that people spend billions of dollars each year on probiotics, supplements, gut-friendly foods, and digestive wellness products in pursuit of better health.
Yet for all the attention, most of us have surprisingly little objective information about our own digestive patterns. It’s possible to gather data on almost every aspect of our lives. Just not in the bathroom.
It's a fascinating paradox. We track nearly every aspect of our well-being while ignoring one of the body's most information-rich daily routines. Until now: Kohler Health’s Dekoda is built to change that.
The fundamental importance of digestive health
For the last two decades, research on the gastrointestinal tract has shown that what happens in your digestive system can have far-reaching effects throughout the body.
There are a few reasons for this—all of which are interconnected:
- Gut microbiome: Your gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that play important roles in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and metabolic health.
- Gut-brain axis: Scientists have also uncovered extensive communication pathways between the gut and the brain, often referred to as the gut-brain axis. This complex, multifaceted system involves neural pathways, hormones, immune signaling, and metabolites produced by gut microbes.
- Immune health: In fact, a significant portion of the body's immune system resides in the gut, helping regulate immune responses and maintain balance throughout the body.
- Metabolic function: The gut also plays a central role in nutrient absorption, blood sugar regulation, and other metabolic processes that influence how we feel day to day.
As a result, digestive health has become the foundation by which all other systems are built on. If you want to optimize your health, it’s the fundamental place to start.
Gut health can be hard to reliably measure
Healthcare practitioners often ask detailed questions about bowel habits and digestive symptoms during routine visits. These patterns provide helpful clues about what's happening in the body, and can flag changes that may warrant a closer look.
The challenge, of course, is that most folks don't have enough objective information to answer those questions with accuracy. Most people rely on subjective observations and memory, both of which are famously inconsistent, and that’s assuming we’re paying attention at all.
Think about it: Do you know whether your hydration levels fluctuate? If your bowel movements look the same day-to-day or what your range of “normal” is? What your baseline habits actually look like? For many people, the answer is a resounding no.
Adding to the challenge is the fact that obvious symptoms—bloating, constipation, or discomfort—don't always tell the whole story. By the time digestive discomfort becomes noticeable, changes may have already been developing beneath the surface.
That's why healthcare professionals often look beyond isolated symptoms and focus on patterns. They're interested in trends over time, changes from your normal baseline, and shifts in routine that may warrant closer attention. And most of us aren’t paying close enough attention to truly notice when those shifts happen.
Why it's important to find your baseline
It’s also why healthcare professionals frequently focus on trends rather than isolated events. A single day rarely provides much insight. Weeks or months of information, however, can reveal meaningful patterns and changes.
Establishing a personal baseline makes it easier to recognize when something shifts. This can help determine whether lifestyle factors, stress, hydration, diet—or something that warrants investigation—may be influencing your digestive health.
The hidden health signals in your bathroom routine
Your bathroom habits can reveal a surprising amount of information about your overall well-being. Kohler Health tracks key metrics to help you stay on top of it:
Hydration
Hydration influences everything from energy levels to digestion, and shifts in your status can change how you feel throughout the day and even affect bowel habits. The hard part has always been knowing where you actually stand.
Kohler Health learns what's normal for your hydration, then flags subtle shifts so you can connect them to your daily habits.
Gut Health
Your digestive patterns can reveal a lot about your internal health: how efficiently food is moving through your system, how your body is processing what you eat, and how your lifestyle is affecting your well-being.
Kohler Health reads markers like consistency, color, and volume to build a baseline that's distinctly yours, with algorithms trained on the Bristol Stool Chart, the clinical gold standard for classification.
Presence of blood
The presence of blood is an important signal that should never be ignored, and it’s easy to miss when you’re not looking for it.
Kohler Health flags when blood is present and keeps a daily record, giving you a complete view of your results to bring to your healthcare provider.
The next frontier of wellness is already here
The wearable phenomenon took health tracking from clinical settings into everyday life. Information that once required specialized equipment is now captured by a device on your wrist.
Now, a first-of-its-kind device is bringing that same shift to digestive health.
Kohler Health's Dekoda is an intelligent bathroom device designed to help people better understand the health signals that are often overlooked in the bathroom. The device attaches discreetly to the toilet and works passively in the background, capturing biometric signals related to hydration, gut health, and even the presence of blood.
Rather than relying on memory, subjective observations, or manual tracking, users receive objective information through the Kohler Health App, where they can monitor trends and establish personal baselines—with no extra work required. All data is securely delivered to the app, allowing users to better understand their body's patterns while maintaining privacy and control of their information.
Over time, Kohler Health builds a more complete picture of your bathroom habits, turning a routine you’d never think twice about into information you can actually use.
That might surface patterns in how stress, diet, travel, sleep, or activity affect your regularity. It can also flag shifts you'd otherwise miss, or give you objective data to reference at your next appointment.
The takeaway
Better decisions start with better information. And a lot of valuable information is flushed away, day after day.
Kohler Health helps track those overlooked signals and transforms them into tangible, actionable insights. By giving users a clearer picture of their hydration, gut health, and bathroom habits over time, it offers a way to better understand your body—in a way we’ve never been able to before.