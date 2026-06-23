Why it's important to find your baseline

What's normal for one person may be very different from what's normal for another. Understanding your own patterns is often more useful than comparing yourself to someone else's.



It’s also why healthcare professionals frequently focus on trends rather than isolated events. A single day rarely provides much insight. Weeks or months of information, however, can reveal meaningful patterns and changes.



Establishing a personal baseline makes it easier to recognize when something shifts. This can help determine whether lifestyle factors, stress, hydration, diet—or something that warrants investigation—may be influencing your digestive health.