This Supplement Was Linked To More Reps & Less Muscle Soreness
Leg day has a way of humbling even the strongest gym-goers. You might feel great during the first few sets, but by the time you're nearing the end, those last few reps can feel impossible.
And just when you think you've made it through, the muscle soreness that follows can make everyday things (like climbing stairs or getting out of a chair) feel like a workout of their own.
Recent research looked at whether taking citrulline malate before strength training could help men get more out of their workouts and feel less sore afterward.
About the study
Citrulline malate combines an amino acid called L-citrulline with a compound called malate. The goal was to see whether taking it before a workout could improve performance during lower-body strength training.
The study included 15 men who regularly lifted weights.
Each man completed two workout sessions, one week apart. Before one session, he took 8 grams of citrulline malate; before the other, he took a placebo (a supplement with no active ingredient). Neither the men nor the researchers knew which one they were taking.
Both workouts involved eight sets of hack squats. First, researchers worked out how much weight each man could lift just once. The men then used a lighter weight, equal to 67% of that amount, for all eight sets. For each set, they did as many squats as they could until they couldn't complete another repetition. They rested for 90 seconds between sets.
Researchers also measured how hard the workouts felt, along with heart rate, blood pressure, and blood lactate levels (which can rise during intense exercise).
They checked how sore the men's muscles were 24 and 48 hours later.
More reps & less soreness after leg day
The men completed 10.7 more hack squat reps overall when they took citrulline malate than when they took the placebo. They also performed more total work across all eight sets.
They reported less muscle soreness after taking the supplement, too. This difference showed up both the day after the workout and two days later.
Interestingly, doing more reps didn't make the workout feel harder. The men rated their effort about the same in both sessions, and their blood lactate levels were also similar.
Heart rate and systolic blood pressure (the top number in a blood pressure reading) differed between the two sessions five minutes after exercise. Diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) did not.
Could citrulline malate give your workouts an edge?
Getting through more reps without feeling like you're working harder could be helpful during challenging strength sessions. Less soreness afterward could also make it easier to stick to your regular training schedule.
That said, there's still plenty we don't know.
Only 15 trained men took part, and the researchers tested one specific leg workout and a single dose of the supplement. We can't assume women, beginners, or people doing other types of exercise would experience the same benefits.
How to put citrulline malate to the test
If you're considering adding citrulline malate to your workout routine, here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Pay attention to timing: The men in the study took 8 grams of citrulline malate 60 minutes before exercising. This is the dose and timing researchers tested, not a proven recommendation for everyone.
- Track your performance: Note how many reps you complete during your strength sessions. This can help you see whether your performance changes over time.
- Check in on soreness: Pay attention to how your muscles feel the next day and 48 hours after training, since that's when researchers measured soreness.
- Check with your health care provider: Heart rate and blood pressure responses differed between the two sessions. Get medical advice before trying the supplement, particularly if you take medication or have a heart or blood pressure concern.
The takeaway
Citrulline malate may help you squeeze out a few extra reps without paying for it in as much soreness afterward.
Since this finding comes from one small group of trained men, treat it as a promising early lead rather than a sure thing.