Research Finds One Of The Most Popular "Sugar-Free" Sweeteners May Increase Cardiovascular Risk
As a sugar substitute found in "sugar-free" gum, candy, baked goods, and even toothpaste, xylitol is often seen as a smarter swap for people trying to cut back on sugar. But new research presented at European Society of Cardiology Congress 20261 is raising questions about that assumption, linking high blood levels of xylitol to a greater risk of serious cardiovascular events.
About the study
Xylitol is a sugar alcohol that occurs naturally in the body in small amounts as a byproduct of glucose metabolism. It's typically added to products in concentrated amounts, meaning consumers are getting meaningfully higher xylitol exposure than their bodies would otherwise encounter. Despite it's popularity and high dosing, the long-term effects of xylitol haven't been widely studied.
To address that gap, researchers analyzed data from nearly 18,000 participants across two prospective observational cohorts, the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA) and the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer (EPIC)-Norfolk study. The team compared people with the highest blood levels of xylitol to those with the lowest levels to see the difference in their risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, defined as death, heart attack, or stroke.
Higher xylitol levels, higher heart risk
People followed for six years from the CLSA cohort with the highest xylitol levels had a 57% higher risk of a major cardiovascular event compared to those with the lowest levels, even after accounting for known risk factors like age, sex, smoking status, lipid levels, diabetes, and hypertension. In the EPIC-Norfolk cohort, which followed participants for 30 years, the risk was 18% higher among those with the highest xylitol levels compared to the lowest.
A pattern also emerged when the researchers looked at the middle levels: the higher someone's blood xylitol, the higher their cardiovascular event rate. This relationship held up consistently across different ages and sexes, and it wasn't explained by other factors that might steer someone toward low-calorie products in the first place, like body mass index, blood pressure, diabetes, or cholesterol levels.
This isn't the first time research has flagged xylitol. It was previously found that the sweetener can enhance platelet clotting2. Platelets are the tiny cells in your blood that clump together to seal a wound and stop bleeding—exactly what you want after a paper cut. But when platelets become more prone to sticking together, clots can also form inside blood vessels, where they can block the flow of blood to the heart or brain.
That earlier research also linked high blood levels of xylitol to cardiovascular events in high-risk individuals over a three-year period. This new analysis extends the question to the general population over a far longer stretch of time, with implications that may also affect brain health.
Why this matters
People often choose artificial sweeteners, assuming they're the healthier option, and xylitol is generally regarded as safe by regulatory agencies. Yet, the long-term results from this study how how little is actually known about xylitol's cardiovascular safety. This study suggests more research is warranted, especially as xylitol continues to show up in more products.
It's worth noting that this is observational research, meaning it can show an association but can't prove that xylitol directly causes cardiovascular problems. The findings were also presented at a medical conference and have not yet gone through the full peer-review process required for journal publication. And despite these results, regulatory agencies currently still classify xylitol as safe.
Putting these findings into context for your choices
This research is reminder to actually check ingredient labels rather than assuming anything marketed as "sugar-free" or "diabetic-friendly" is automatically the healthier pick.
If you rely heavily on xylitol-sweetened products—think multiple servings of gum, candy, or baked goods daily—this research suggests it may be worth moderating that intake while more data comes in.
Whole foods that are naturally lower in sugar, or products sweetened with small amounts of sugar itself, may be reasonable alternatives to lean on while researchers continue investigating xylitol's long-term cardiovascular effects.
Takeaway
This large-scale analysis doesn't overturn xylitol's safety status, but it does complicate the story that sugar substitutes are an automatic health win.
This single study isn't the final word, but it does highlight how much is still unknown about a sweetener many people use daily without a second thought. And the dose-dependent pattern across two very different, long-running study populations is hard to dismiss even with the observational caveats attached.
For now, the most useful response isn't elimination, it's awareness. Know where xylitol hides in your daily products, and treat "sugar-free" labeling as a starting point for reading ingredients, not a guarantee of better health.