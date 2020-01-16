mindbodygreen

Bloating, Irregularity & Weight Management: How These 4 Probiotic Strains Help

mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Dr Robert Rountree On The Bacteria That Can Help You Beat Bloat, Improve Digestion, and Maintain a Healthy Weight on the mindbodygreen Podcast

January 16, 2020 — 10:02 AM

In case you haven’t heard, allow us to introduce you to our brand new mbg line of supplements+, created in partnership with the leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, Thorne.

Today’s episode of the mindbodygreen podcast features another one of the groundbreaking conversations I had with functional medicine doctor and scientific adviser at Thorne, Robert Rountree, M.D., that was too good not to share. This week, we’re giving a behind-the-scenes look at probiotic+.

Even if you don’t necessarily suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), chances are your gut isn’t perfect. Rountree explains that due to the prevalence of antibiotics in our society (even in our food system!), gut issues are rampant within our population. 

Bob and I discuss the plethora of probiotics out there, why it’s important to recognize the different strains, and how each bacterial strain affects our bodies in different ways: “If a company doesn't know what strains of bacteria their probiotic has, I would run,” he tells me. 

As for our mbg supplement, probiotic+ is the only probiotic in the world with four bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis HN019, and L.acidophilus NCFM) supported by published evidence to beat bloating, improve digestion, and help reduce abdominal fat.* 

One study has shown that the bacteria can improve digestion by week two of supplementation, as well as relieve symptoms of inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), which can help people who suffer from IBS feel comfortable in their everyday lives.*

By the third week, another published study has found that the bacterial strain can optimize the amount of daily bowel movements and reduce the amount of days with abdominal pain (something that even individuals who don’t suffer from IBS can benefit from, in Rountree’s opinion).*

Finally, by week six, you’ll maintain a healthy weight and find a reduction in abdominal fat mass and waist circumference, according to a randomized clinical trial.*

Tune in to this special episode to hear first hand how we created our probiotic+. We know we don’t have to tell you how important the gut microbiome is for our overall well-being, and the right probiotic can help you keep it regular and healthy.

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Thorne! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or Stitcher, and sign up for our podcast newsletter!﻿

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

