Ice Cream Pints Don't Belong In The Recycling Bin — Until Now

Though it depends on where you live, most curbside programs in the U.S. do not accept ice cream pints—no matter how much they might resemble cardboard.

That's because in order to hold up in your freezer and keep ice cream from seeping into its packaging, pints are coated with a layer of polyethylene plastic. This moisture barrier makes the cartons more of a cardboard-plastic hybrid that's next to impossible to break down and reconstruct into new materials. And yet, a lot of people are still placing them in the blue bin.

The facility that ends up with these pints will then need to pull them out and send them off to landfill. The National Waste and Recycling Association estimates that nonrecyclable materials like this compose 25% of recycling hauls nationwide, making for headaches and delays in an already overtaxed waste industry.