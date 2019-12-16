This Ski Town Is The Perfect Place For A Post-Holiday Wellness Retreat

Most of us would agree that December is a pretty magical month. Everything slows down, everyone gets cozy, and there's a warm, fuzzy feeling in the air that's impossible to ignore. The holidays mean less work, more time with family, plenty of time to reflect and be grateful, and, of course, a lot of eating and drinking.

Despite the magic, a month of nonstop holiday parties, pumpkin pie, and peppermint lattes can leave you sluggish, bloated, and feeling like you desperately need a post-holiday detox. By the time January arrives, many of us are itching to get back to the healthy lifestyles we maintain the other 11 months of the year.

The problem is, unless you're lucky enough to live in L.A. or South Florida, it's still freezing outside. How are we supposed to get exercise, drink our green smoothies, and breathe fresh air when it's so cold, gloomy, and gray? It's easy to feel like wellness will simply have to wait until spring; for now, our only options are the couch, our coziest blanket, and Netflix.

But not so fast.

It is possible to jump-start your well-being, even in the dead of winter. And Sun Valley, a mountain ski resort town in Idaho, is the perfect place to do it. Here's why you should make it the location of your next winter wellness retreat: