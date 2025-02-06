This Simple Habit Can Improve Focus & Concentration, Study Finds

"The pandemic has impacted the mental well-being of many people across the globe, and now more than ever, there is a need to seamlessly monitor the negative impact of everyday stressors on one's cognitive function," Rose Faghih, Ph.D., senior author of the NYU study, said in a statement. "Right now, MINDWATCH is still under development, but our eventual goal is that it will contribute to technology that could allow any person to monitor his or her own brain cognitive arousal in real time, detecting moments of acute stress or cognitive disengagement, for example."