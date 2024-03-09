This frittata is inspired by Persian kuku, an egg dish that is rich in fresh herbs. Though I grew up in Russia, using fistfuls of fresh herbs in many dishes was common, and when I tasted my first kuku, it felt familiar, like home. But it wasn’t until I got to work on the cookbook from the now-shuttered beloved Brooklyn restaurant Franny’s that I learned a new-to-me technique that forever changed how I make this dish. While most frittata recipes will have you place a skillet—or a sheet pan, if you will—in a very hot oven, which will cause the frittata to puff and come out generously burnished, Franny’s chef-owner, Andrew Feinberg, cooked the frittata at a low temperature for the most delicate, silky texture. Served with our Simplest Arugula Salad (page 274), this makes a fantastic weekend breakfast or brunch, or a comforting weeknight meal when whisking a few eggs and placing them in the oven is about as much as you can muster.