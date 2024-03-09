Advertisement
This Herby Sheet Pan Frittata Is A Meal Prep Breakfast You'll Actually Want To Eat
This frittata is inspired by Persian kuku, an egg dish that is rich in fresh herbs. Though I grew up in Russia, using fistfuls of fresh herbs in many dishes was common, and when I tasted my first kuku, it felt familiar, like home. But it wasn’t until I got to work on the cookbook from the now-shuttered beloved Brooklyn restaurant Franny’s that I learned a new-to-me technique that forever changed how I make this dish. While most frittata recipes will have you place a skillet—or a sheet pan, if you will—in a very hot oven, which will cause the frittata to puff and come out generously burnished, Franny’s chef-owner, Andrew Feinberg, cooked the frittata at a low temperature for the most delicate, silky texture. Served with our Simplest Arugula Salad (page 274), this makes a fantastic weekend breakfast or brunch, or a comforting weeknight meal when whisking a few eggs and placing them in the oven is about as much as you can muster.
All-the-herbs frittata
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan
- 8 large eggs
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) whole milk
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 1 heaping cup (50 g) chopped fresh tender herbs, such as dill, flat-leaf parsley, cilantro, mint, and/or chives, divided
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 lemon
- 3 cups (60 g) baby arugula, for serving
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
Protein Check
Directions
- Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 300°F (150°C).
- Generously grease a quarter-sheet pan with oil and place it in the oven while it’s preheating.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, 1/4 cup (60 ml) of the oil, the kosher salt, and pepper until combined. Add all but 1 tablespoon of the fresh herbs and whisk to combine.
- Remove the hot sheet from the oven and place it on a heatproof surface. Carefully pour the egg mixture into the pan and return to the oven. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the eggs are just set but remain barely jiggly in the center.
- Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon herbs, and a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper.
- Slice the frittata and divide among four to six plates. Add a mound of arugula and drizzle with the lemon-herb dressing. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and a pinch of pepper, if you like.
From HOT SHEET by Olga Massov and Sanaë Lemoine. Copyright © 2024 Olga Massov and Sanaë Lemoine. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN