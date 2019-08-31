mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

This Secret Hack Lets You Get WAY More Avocado Bang For Your Buck

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

August 31, 2019

There's little worse than the letdown of cutting into an avocado only to find that pit takes up almost all of the inside, leaving hardly any of the precious flesh. This is why, when I first heard about the trick to buying avocados with smaller pits and thus more edible fruit, I could hardly contain my excitement. Was it too good to be true?

Instagram phenom Bethany Ugarte, better known to her 325K followers as @lilsipper, first brought the hack to my attention. "Pear-shaped and bumpy skin contain smaller seeds (aka: more avocado)," she wrote. "Round shaped and smooth skin contain larger seeds (aka: less avocado)," she wrote.

Her method has been backed up by various internet anecdotes, which intrigued me enough to put it to the test myself. I bought 10 avocados at my local grocery store, five of which were pointier and thinner and five of which were rounder and plumper. Interestingly, intuitively, I found myself drawn to the plumper avocados—exactly the ones that were likely, according to the hack, to have less flesh.

I scooped out the insides and measured them, and the pointier avocados yielded about 10¼ cups of fruit. As for those more appealing rounder avocados? They yielded 6¾ cups of fruit—a whopping 4¼-cup difference. Considering the price of avocados ($2 each for a nonorganic variety at my local grocery store!), this amounted to quite a bit of wasted cash over the years.

We tested this with Hass avocados, the most commonly sold in U.S. grocery stores, although the actual type of avocado can affect the seed size as well. Reed avocados can have a larger seed than Hass, for instance, while Pinkerton avocados have the smallest seeds of all. If you're an avocado enthusiast, it's worth seeking out different types since they have different flavors and textures in addition to different seed sizes.

Want to make something with your newfound avocado bounty? Try this chickpea cucumber salad, this savory breakfast, or these eight other quick and easy ideas.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-secret-hack-lets-you-get-way-more-avocado-bang-for-your-buck

Your article and new folder have been saved!