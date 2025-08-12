This delicious alternative will satisfy any want for crusty artisan bread but with nutrients from the sweet potato, eggs, and flax meal. Flax, in its many forms, is a good source of1 omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and soluble fiber. Sweet potatoes are actually something of a super ingredient themselves: They add a wealth of vitamins and minerals to this loaf, like vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium.