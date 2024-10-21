Advertisement
This Sheet-Pan Chicken With Sweet Potatoes & Chickpeas Packs Sleep-Supporting Ingredients
Not only is this recipe jam-packed with ingredients that support metabolic health, but this combination was specifically chosen because it's rich in sleep-supporting nutrients as well.
Sheet Pan Turmeric Chicken With Sweet Potatoes & Chickpeas
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
- ½ cup grass-fed whole milk Greek yogurt
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 1¼ pounds total; see Note)
- 1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed and cut into roughly ½-inch chunks
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, half of the lemon juice, the turmeric, cumin, paprika, and garlic powder. Toss with the chicken thighs, cover, and let marinate at room temp for at least 10 minutes.
- Toss the sweet potato and chickpeas with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange them on the baking sheet and add the marinated chicken on top. Roast in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and starting to brown.
- Toss the onion with the remaining lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Garnish the chicken with the onion salad and cilantro leaves before serving.
Note: If you can, go for chicken thighs that are on the smaller side to make sure the sheet pan doesn't get too crowded.
Excerpted from EAT SMARTER FAMILY COOKBOOK by Shawn Stevenson. Copyright © 2023 by Shawn Stevenson. Photographs by Eva Kolenko. Used with permission of Little Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.
Shawn Stevenson is a bestselling author and creator of The Model Health Show, featured as the #1 Health podcast on iTunes with over one million listener downloads each month. A graduate of The University of Missouri—St. Louis, Shawn studied business, biology, and kinesiology, and went on to be the founder of Advanced Integrative Health Alliance, a company that provides wellness services for individuals and organizations worldwide. He's also the author of Sleep Smarter: 21 Essential Strategies to Sleep Your Way to a Better Body, Better Health, and Bigger Success. Shawn has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, Muscle & Fitness, ABC News, ESPN, and many other major media outlets. He is also a frequent keynote speaker for numerous organizations, universities, and conferences.
