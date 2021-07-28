A 15-Minute Meditation For Tapping Into Your Subtle, Energetic Body
This meditation can either be done resting on your back (á la Shavasana) or in a seated, more classic meditative posture. While I really enjoy doing this work in Shavasana, if you are feeling particularly sleepy, you might choose an upright posture that will keep you slightly more alert for the next 15 minutes. Get comfortable using every prop you need to feel warm and supported.
- Close your eyes and take a few moments to just be. No work to be done yet. Just commit to remaining here with curiosity and no fixed agenda.
- Begin by bringing the awareness or attention just to the perimeter of your own body. You might notice that you are pulled out toward a noise or thought of something on your to-do list. Just gently corral your attention back as many times as you need to.
- As you settle here, start to become aware of the sensations in your body. Notice how the parts of your body that are in connection to the floor underneath you feel. What is the sensation of the clothes on your skin? No need to fix anything; just follow the sensations in your body. You might notice a particular symmetry or asymmetry in your own body. You might become aware of a holding, contraction, or spaciousness in your form. Just let your awareness trace the sensations in the physical form for a few minutes without the need to control, label, or push away anything that you find.
- Now allow your attention to settle on your breath. Notice the very gentle passage of breath you might feel at the tip of the nose or through the walls of the nostrils. Again, no need to deepen the breath or change its pattern; just notice it in its unfussed-with state.
- After a few moments of following the breath, you might start to grow sensitive to the prana that rides on the breath. You might become aware of a subtle presence of the breath’s movements, not just in the lungs, but throughout the rest of the body, too. This presence might feel like energy or tingling circumnavigating your form or settling in one area, such as your palms or fingertips. There’s no right or wrong. Just follow the breath for a few more minutes with curiosity.
- Let the awareness now turn toward your own mind. Watch your thoughts as they arise and fall. You might notice a particular nagging thought, or something might pop up from your to-do list. No need to judge these thoughts or analyze them; just watch them pass the way you’d watch a cloud pass in the vast sky. You might even become aware of a certain emotional coloring or mood. There is no right or wrong way to do this. Just observe, somewhat dispassionately, what arrives.
- Now turn the awareness to the part of you that has been observing the transience of the body’s sensations, breath, and mind. Become aware of the part of you that has remained unchanged and unperturbed since the moment you began this meditation. Begin to rest for a few minutes in that part of you that is infinite potential and witness. After a few minutes, you may recognize that this awareness or consciousness is not bound by your physical body but is actually interwoven, interdependent, and interconnected with everything and everyone around you. Remember that you are part of a collective or ocean of consciousness, and allow yourself to merge back into that feeling of wholeness.
- As you are ready to come out of this meditation, take your time, first enjoying a few deeper breaths. Keeping your eyes closed, rub your hands together to create some heat. Take your warm hands over your closed eyes and begin to stroke your hands down your face and neck. Give your shoulders a massage, and slowly drag your hands down your body. Bring your hands to the crease line between your hips and legs and give a good press down. Bow your head to your heart and slowly blink your eyes open.
Before moving your awareness out into the world, take a few minutes to contemplate or journal about your experience of the Multidimensional Being Meditation.
Excerpted from MetaAnatomy: A Modern Yogi’s Practical Guide to the Physical and Energetic Anatomy of Your Amazing Body (on sale 7.27.21) by Kristin Leal. Copyright 2021 Kristin Leal. To be published by Sounds True on July 27, 2021.
