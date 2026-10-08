This Hidden Health Factor May Be Making Healthy Choices Feel Harder
You know those evenings when you're hungry, tired, and the thought of cooking an actual meal feels like a project?
Maybe you reach for something quick instead, even though you had every intention of eating well. It's easy to blame that choice on a lack of motivation, but our biology may have something to do with how much effort certain choices feel like they're worth.
In a recent study of 131 women1, researchers looked at whether inflammation could influence how willing people are to work for food rewards. They then tested what happened when they lowered inflammation.
About the study
Inflammation is part of your body's immune response.
It helps your body respond to things like injuries and infections, but when this response stays elevated for too long, it can affect tissues and organs throughout the body.
Researchers are also exploring how chronic, low-grade inflammation may affect the brain and behavior.
For this study, researchers wanted to know whether inflammation might affect motivation, specifically how much effort someone is willing to put into getting food.
They used two approaches. First, 131 women with a BMI over 27 completed a task where they could choose food rewards that required different amounts of physical effort. The effort was measured using a handgrip device while researchers monitored their brain activity.
The second part included 49 women with a BMI over 30 and elevated inflammation. For 12 weeks, they took either a low dose of the anti-inflammatory medication colchicine or a placebo.
This gave researchers a chance to see whether lowering inflammation changed their willingness to work for food.
Higher inflammation was linked to less willingness to work for food
Among the 131 women who completed the food-effort task, those with higher levels of inflammation were less willing to put in extra effort for food. As the physical effort required increased, their willingness to choose the food reward dropped more sharply.
Researchers also saw more activity in a brain region involved in deciding whether an action is worth the effort. So, higher inflammation was associated with both a lower willingness to work for food and changes in brain activity related to effort.
The medication trial added another piece to the picture.
After 12 weeks, women who took colchicine had lower inflammation and were more willing to choose the higher-effort food options. The brain activity linked to effort also decreased somewhat.
Because researchers saw the association between inflammation and effort in one part of the study and then observed changes after lowering inflammation in another, the findings suggest inflammation could play a role in this behavior.
Still, this doesn't prove it is the only factor involved.
Why this could change how we think about food choices
We've all had days when the easiest option wins simply because we don't have the energy for anything else.
This research raises the possibility that, for some people, biology can make that calculation feel different.
The brain region involved in the study helps us weigh effort against reward.
If inflammation affects that process, it could make an effortful choice feel less worthwhile, even when we know we'd probably feel better after making it.
There are plenty of reasons not to take this too far, though.
Both parts of the research included only women, the medication trial was small, and squeezing a handgrip in a lab isn't the same as deciding whether to cook dinner after a long day. Hunger, stress, food availability, habits, and personal preferences all influence what we eat.
Making healthy choices easier on busy days
You don't need to know whether inflammation is affecting your motivation to make healthy eating feel easier. Instead, try reducing the amount of effort required when you're short on time or energy:
- Keep easy staples around: Stock foods that require little or no preparation, such as pre-washed produce, eggs, Greek yogurt, canned fish, and frozen vegetables.
- Build meals around the basics: Aim for balanced meals with plenty of produce, along with protein, healthy fats, and fiber.
- Keep moving: Regular physical activity can support overall health and a healthy inflammatory response.
- Protect your sleep: Consistent, quality sleep supports immune and metabolic health, too.
- Don't self-diagnose: If you're dealing with ongoing fatigue, unexplained weight changes, or other symptoms that concern you, talk with your health care provider. They can determine whether testing or treatment is appropriate.
The takeaway
Sometimes the hardest part of eating well isn't knowing what to choose.
It may be having enough energy and motivation to make the choice in the first place. This early research suggests inflammation could be one piece of that equation, giving us another reason to look at food habits with curiosity rather than self-blame.