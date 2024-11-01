This frittata is inspired by Persian kuku, an egg dish that is rich in fresh herbs. Though I grew up in Russia, using fistfuls of fresh herbs in many dishes was common, and when I tasted my first kuku, it felt familiar, like home. But it wasn’t until I got to work on the cookbook from the now-shuttered beloved Brooklyn restaurant Franny’s that I learned a new-to-me technique that forever changed how I make this dish.