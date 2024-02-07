Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Spinach Dip Gets A High Protein Makeover In This Easy Recipe

Kat Ashmore
Author:
Kat Ashmore
February 07, 2024
Kat Ashmore
Chef, Recipe Developer, & Digital Creator
By Kat Ashmore
Chef, Recipe Developer, & Digital Creator
Kat Ashmore is the chef, recipe developer, and digital creator behind Kat Can Cook. She graduated from the award-winning Institute of Culinary Education in New York and went on to work for Martha Stewart, developing retail recipes and producing cooking segments on the eight-time Emmy Award-winning The Martha Stewart Show.
yellow cast iron skillet with spinach dip and crudite
Image by Christine Han photography
February 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There is something reliable about spinach dip that will lure people from all corners of the room to grab a chip and tuck into its cheesy, savory goodness. Ask yourself: Do you know anyone who doesn’t like spinach dip? I don’t.

Here we have dropped the traditional mayo and are using a combination of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese as the base. We’ve also used some mozzarella and Parmesan for that trademark cheesiness. The pinch of nutmeg might sound odd, but trust me. Nutmeg is used in classic steakhouse creamed spinach for its ability to provide a subtle warmth to the inherently savory dish. It is that little something that brings it all home.

Ingredients

Makes 6-8 servings

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1½ cups)
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen whole-leaf spinach, defrosted, excess liquid squeezed out, and chopped
  • ¾ cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • ¾ cup (6 ounces) reduced-fat cream cheese
  • ½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella
  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Protein Check

One serving of this recipe (1/6 of the total) contains about 14 grams of protein.

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes until lightly browned. Add the garlic and ¼¯teaspoon of the salt and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until the onions are light golden but not browned. Remove from the heat, place on a plate, and let cool to room temperature.
  3. Pat the spinach as dry as you can and place it in the bowl of a food processor. Add the yogurt, cream cheese, ¼ cup of the mozzarella, the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, the pepper, and the nutmeg. Process until smooth.
  4. Add the onion mixture to the food processor and pulse just 2 or 3 times to combine. Coat a broiler-safe baking dish (8-inch square or 10 by 7 inches) with the remaining 1¯tablespoon of olive oil.
  5. Transfer the spinach dip into the dish and top with the remaining ¼ cup of mozzarella and the Parmesan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the dip is heated through and bubbling.
  6. Turn the broiler to high and broil for 3 to 4 minutes until the top is well browned. Serve with pita wedges or crudites.

NOTE If made ahead, refrigerate the dip for up to 24 hours and bake, covered, for 20 to 30 minutes at 350°F until warm and bubbling.

Excerpted from BIG BITES: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun by Kat Ashmore. Copyright © 2024 by Kat Ashmore. Photo copyright © 2024 by Christine Han photography. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.

