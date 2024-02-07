Spinach Dip Gets A High Protein Makeover In This Easy Recipe

Here we have dropped the traditional mayo and are using a combination of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese as the base. We’ve also used some mozzarella and Parmesan for that trademark cheesiness. The pinch of nutmeg might sound odd, but trust me. Nutmeg is used in classic steakhouse creamed spinach for its ability to provide a subtle warmth to the inherently savory dish. It is that little something that brings it all home.