Beauty

This Hand Cream Is Always My Favorite Gift To Give Skin Care Lovers

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
December 08, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Natural Clean Hand Cream
Image by mindbodygreen / mindbodygreen
December 08, 2024

Buying skin care products for folks can be tricky. Sure, they’re an amazing holiday gift that any skin care fan will be sure to delight in, but you may not know what exactly your recipient prefers. Skin type, texture preferences, and goals are all factors for if a person will end up liking a product. And unless you have all that intel handy, you may struggle when you hit the beauty aisle. 

But a product I’ve found to be a total crowd-pleaser? The mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream.

This hand cream is the perfect choice for everyone on your gift list


Naturally, the mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream is my hand cream of choice. I love it, first and foremost, because I have dry, wrinkly-looking hands, and the super-powered ingredients in the formula revive their appearance and strengthen the skin barrier in the long term.

I also have very sensitive skin that becomes irritated easily, but this soothes it instantly. Thanks to the clean, thoroughly-tested formula, I can trust the ingredients to be kind to my skin. And it’s just so soft and easy to apply—it just melts into skin, and doesn’t leave a greasy residue. 

For these reasons and more, I find it makes for a delightful gift, too. The texture is plush (so it feels like an indulgent gift), uses eco-friendly packaging, and is a very reasonable price for the top-notch ingredients. 

The first thing giftees rave about is the texture. It's decadent, rich, and slightly whipped like really good butter—but then sinks into the skin, disappearing into a blanket of hydration. "This is the best hand cream I've ever used. It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind. My perpetually dry hands have greatly improved!" one reviewer wrote. 

I also find folks also adore the ingredients. So many folks I know have become more and more interested in using clean, sensitive-skin-safe formulas—and this hand cream checks all the boxes. 

Our formulas are free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, petrochemicals, common allergens, formaldehyde & formaldehyde releasers, silicones, BHA, BHT & over 1,000 other ingredients regulated by the European Union. We also use a Eco-Cert verified natural preservative system that has been tested to keep it free from microbial contamination.

But what’s inside is even more impressive: It uses a combination of botanicals known for their moisturization and conditioning properties, such as shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. It also contains biotech pre- and postbiotics shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, and support epidermis framework regeneration. Finally, It also contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 and a brightening antioxidant complex (that uses extracts from watermelon, lentils, and apple stem cells) that helps fade dark spots. 

Let me tell you: Folks rave about their results. I've lost count of how many "this is the best hand cream I've ever tried" comments I've gotten over the years. Like this one: "I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!" writes one reviewer, Kelly.

Because sustainability is top of mind for so many (and rightly so) I love sharing how the formula and packaging are earth-friendly. For example, the moringa seed oil is ethically sourced, organic, and cold-pressed. And as for packaging, we use 46% PCR plastic, which was the highest concentration of recycled plastic recommended for this formula available to us. The products are shipped to you in boxes that are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable as well. And the formulas are made in a factory powered by 100% wind energy. 

The takeaway 

Make a list and check it twice—if nothing else just to make sure you have mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream on there. Not only is it an ideal gift for skin care lovers, but it’s the perfect way to treat yourself during this busy time of year.

