Want A Longer, Healthier Life? This CEO Says Start With Purpose & People
When you think about what matters most in life, your mind might jump to success, family, or health. But according to Lew Frankfort, the longtime CEO who turned Coach into a $5 billion global lifestyle brand, it really comes down to two things: purpose and authentic relationships.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Frankfort shared that these two elements have guided not only his career but his entire approach to living well. “There are only two things that are really important in life,” he says. “One is purpose, and the other is authentic relationships. Marry the two, and that’s how I’ve tried to live my life.”
It’s simple advice, but it’s also backed by science. Research shows that both purpose and strong social connections are powerful drivers of longevity, mental well-being, and even physical health.
Purpose & connection are the true markers of well-being
For Frankfort, purpose has always been about contributing to something larger than himself, whether that was building a company culture rooted in creativity and collaboration or mentoring younger leaders. “I like to do things that I believe in, that have a greater good to others,” he says. “That’s purpose.”
It turns out that sense of meaning is more than motivational; it’s biological. A study in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine1 found that people who reported a higher sense of purpose were also more physically active, creating a virtuous cycle where movement reinforced meaning, and vice versa. Another study2 found that individuals with a clearly defined life purpose lived up to eight years longer than those without one.
Purpose acts as an internal compass, shaping everything from your daily habits to how your body ages. It’s linked to lower levels of inflammation, better sleep quality, and improved cardiovascular health—all factors that extend lifespan and healthspan.
But according to Frankfort, purpose can’t exist in isolation. “The other piece,” he says, “is relationships—authentic relationships.”
The power of authentic relationships
Frankfort defines authentic relationships as those built on trust, collaboration, and shared growth. “There are relationships for a reason, for a season, and for life,” he explains. “Being conscious of what type of relationship you’re in is important.”
Beyond emotional fulfillment, strong relationships are deeply tied to longevity. In fact, socially isolated older adults are 30% more likely to develop dementia, according to recent research. Chronic loneliness has been shown to accelerate biological aging and weaken immune function—while meaningful social ties protect brain health, buffer stress, and boost resilience.
And the ripple effects don’t stop there. A 2024 study3 found that social isolation also impacts nutrition, especially for women. Those who stayed socially isolated were 85% more likely to stop eating vegetables daily and twice as likely to skip fruit.
Even women who reconnected socially didn’t regain their healthy eating patterns, suggesting that it’s not just about being around others, but about the quality and diversity of those interactions.
In other words, relationships shape not just your mindset, but your metabolism. From meal choices to movement motivation, the people around us influence how we live and how long we live.
The takeaway
Frankfort’s philosophy is a powerful reminder that success isn’t about chasing external milestones; it’s about aligning your energy with what truly matters. Purpose gives direction; relationships give life depth. Together, they form the foundation of health, happiness, and longevity.
Modern science agrees: cultivating meaning and connection may be more potent than any supplement or fitness trend. Whether it’s committing to a cause you believe in, calling a close friend, or joining a community that aligns with your values, these small acts compound over time, protecting both body and mind.
As Frankfort puts it, “If you can lead consciously and positively, that’s the most effective way to live.”