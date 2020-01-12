Addiction can manifest in a lot of ways, whether it's drugs or alcohol, shopping, or even food. But new research says the emotion that underlies addiction may be the most notable factor as far as what triggers addictive behavior in the first place.

Many have wondered about exactly that—how emotion correlates with addiction. Which is why a team of Harvard researchers conducted four interwoven studies to identify the root of the problem.

To conduct their research, the team did separate analyses on various research studies. They looked at lab tests that examined how smokers respond to negative emotions, a study on how deeply and often people smoked cigarettes, and more, and all of it pointed to sadness as the strongest influence to smoke.