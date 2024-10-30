Advertisement
This Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pudding Is Packed With Fiber & Low In Sugar
There’s no dairy in this luscious chocolate pudding. Whipped avocado creates the thick, rich, and super creamy texture. The sweetness comes naturally from fruit jam—with or without seeds. The classic combination of raspberry and chocolate is a delight—while the use of sea salt makes this a true taste winner.
Ideally make this the day before you want to enjoy it to allow flavors to marry. A mouthwatering vegan dessert creation! (Hint: If you’re passionate about dark chocolate, add another tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder to the recipe.)
Dark chocolate raspberry pudding
Serves: 2
Serving size: about 1/2 cup
Prep time: 10 minutes (plus chilling time)
Ingredients
- 1 large fully ripened Hass avocado, peeled and pitted
- 3 tablespoons fruit-sweetened raspberry or black raspberry fruit spread (jam) or to taste
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon + 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon raspberry-flavored red wine vinegar or aged balsamic vinegar
- 6 fresh or thawed frozen raspberries
*Note: Ideally, choose a fruit spread without added sugars.
Directions
- Place the avocado, jam, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt, and vinegar in a food processor or the bowl of an electric mixer. Blend until smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed. Adjust ingredients, if needed.
- Transfer the pudding to small dessert dishes. Chill for at least 1 hour (or, ideally, overnight) to allow flavors to mingle. Top with the raspberries and serve.
Nutrition Information
Excerpted from Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN’s new book, “The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook: 125+ Nourishing Recipes to Satisfy Every Taste Bud.” Reprinted with permission from Health Communications, Inc.
