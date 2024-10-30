Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pudding Is Packed With Fiber & Low In Sugar

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
Author:
Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
October 30, 2024
Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
Registered Dietitian, Chef & Cookbook Author
By Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
Registered Dietitian, Chef & Cookbook Author
Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN, is a plant-forward culinary nutritionist, classically trained chef, award-winning cookbook author, professional recipe developer, media personality, spokesperson, and food writer.
dark chocolate raspberry pudding
October 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There’s no dairy in this luscious chocolate pudding. Whipped avocado creates the thick, rich, and super creamy texture. The sweetness comes naturally from fruit jam—with or without seeds. The classic combination of raspberry and chocolate is a delight—while the use of sea salt makes this a true taste winner.

Ideally make this the day before you want to enjoy it to allow flavors to marry. A mouthwatering vegan dessert creation! (Hint: If you’re passionate about dark chocolate, add another tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder to the recipe.)

Dark chocolate raspberry pudding

Serves: 2

Serving size: about 1/2 cup 

Prep time: 10 minutes (plus chilling time)

Ingredients

  • 1 large fully ripened Hass avocado, peeled and pitted 
  • 3 tablespoons fruit-sweetened raspberry or black raspberry fruit spread (jam) or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 1/4 teaspoon + 1/8 teaspoon sea salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon raspberry-flavored red wine vinegar or aged balsamic vinegar 
  • 6 fresh or thawed frozen raspberries 

*Note: Ideally, choose a fruit spread without added sugars. 

Directions

  1. Place the avocado, jam, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt, and vinegar in a food processor or the bowl of an electric mixer. Blend until smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed. Adjust ingredients, if needed. 
  2. Transfer the pudding to small dessert dishes. Chill for at least 1 hour (or, ideally, overnight) to allow flavors to mingle. Top with the raspberries and serve. 

Nutrition Information

Per serving: 170 calories, 11 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 435 mg potassium, 20 g total carbohydrate, 8 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugars, 0 g added sugars, 2 g protein, 80 mg phosphorus 

Excerpted from Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN’s new book, “The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook: 125+ Nourishing Recipes to Satisfy Every Taste Bud.” Reprinted with permission from Health Communications, Inc. 

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*
Integrative Health

This Criminally Underrated Carb Makes My Meals Twice As Filling*

Emily Kelleher

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Taking Action, Researchers Find Breath Comes First

Sarah Regan

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment
Integrative Health

Study Explores How Intermittent Fasting Could Help Addiction Treatment

Sarah Regan

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness
Mental Health

This Is The Surprising Habit A Neuroscientist Swears By To Relieve Anxiousness

Jamie Schneider

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Super-Herb Is Top-Notch For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.