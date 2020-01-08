This Crunchy Keto Fried Chicken Redefines KFC

A note on picking pork rinds: All pork rinds are not created equal. When choosing pork rinds, read the ingredient list and choose a package that comes from pigs that are humanely treated and that contains only pork skin and pork fat or pork skin and salt. Avoid pork rinds with any added artificial ingredients that come from conventionally raised pigs.

Excerpted from The Keto for Two Cookbook by Lindsay Boyers. Copyright © 2019 by Simon & Schuster Inc. Photographs by Audrey Roberts. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.