This Company Is Changing How We Choose What To Drink—And We’re Here For It

Candy-colored sports drinks, meal-replacement shakes, and shot-sized concoctions promising hours of energy are so old school by now. These days, we can walk into any major supermarket and walk out with a gut-healing kombucha, a plant-based protein drink, and an antioxidant-loaded golden-milk. We can order a CBD latte at corner cafés and buy fizzy dissolvable collagen tablets from beauty counters. Adaptogen-infused cold brew, anyone? You get the picture.

Functional beverages are just about everywhere you look. Typically, these are the clean-label drinks with minimal ingredients and a specific health benefit beyond their nutritional value. They’re getting so popular, in fact, that sales of refrigerated juices and functional beverages in 2017—a figure reaching nearly $2 billion—actually surpassed sales of refrigerated milk by $200 million that same year. So yes, there’s an undeniable thirst for drinks that ensure us that extra somethin’ somethin’.

It’s gotten to the point that if you’re not into the idea of an added healthful boost from your food and drink, you’re in the minority. According to the International Food Information Council Foundation’s 2017 Food and Health Survey, 96 percent of respondents want these health benefits, specifically when it comes to vitamins, protein, energy, gut health, and antioxidants.