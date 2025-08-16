This Common Sugar-Free Sweetener May Hurt Your Brain Health
If you’ve ever opted for erythritol instead of regular sugar in hopes of being a little kinder to your blood sugar, you’re not alone. This sugar alcohol has become a staple in everything from keto protein bars to sugar-free ice cream and diet drinks.
It’s long been marketed as a better-for-you alternative for people with diabetes or anyone trying to lower their sugar intake, mainly because it contains almost no calories and doesn’t spike insulin.
But new research suggests erythritol may not be as harmless as we thought. In fact, it may actively disrupt brain blood vessels, increasing the risk of stroke. And the amount used in the study? It mirrors what you'd find in a typical sugar-free drink.
So, what’s really happening in your body when you consume erythritol, and should you rethink those low-carb snacks?
How does erythritol affect the brain?
Researchers already knew that people with high levels of erythritol in their blood tend to have a greater risk of heart attacks and strokes, as shown in earlier population studies1. But they wanted to dig deeper, specifically, to see how this popular sugar substitute might affect the brain.
To find out, they looked at the cells that line blood vessels in the brain. These cells are essential for keeping blood flowing smoothly and preventing clots. The researchers exposed them to the amount of erythritol you’d get from just one sugar-free drink, and watched what happened over the next few hours.
Here's what they found:
- The cells produced more reactive oxygen species, the damaging molecules that lead to oxidative stress.
- They made less nitric oxide, a beneficial compound that helps relax blood vessels.
- And they released more endothelin-1, the proteins that tighten and constrict blood vessels.
Even more troubling? The sweetener seemed to disrupt the brain’s natural defense system that helps break down blood clots, potentially making it harder for the body to protect itself from stroke.
What this means for your health
The effects seen in this study mimic what we often see in vascular dysfunction, a precursor to many serious conditions, including stroke and cognitive decline. In short, these cells looked more stressed, more inflamed, and less resilient.
This study was done in a lab, which means we need more research to know exactly how erythritol behaves in the human brain. But when you combine these findings with earlier research linking erythritol to real-world cardiovascular events, it adds another reason to approach this “healthy” sweetener with caution.
A smarter way to satisfy your sweet tooth
We’re not here to say you should never have another sugar-free treat again. But this research is a good reminder that artificial or non-nutritive sweeteners aren't always a free pass. And when it comes to protecting brain and cardiovascular health, the form of sweetener matters just as much as the quantity.
If you’re trying to cut back on added sugars, consider these options:
- Whole fruits: Naturally sweet, fiber-rich, and full of brain-protective antioxidants.
- Raw honey or date syrup: More nutrient-dense than refined sugar and less processed than most sugar substitutes.
- Cinnamon or vanilla: Add flavor and sweetness to your food without any sugar at all.
- Stevia or monk fruit (in small doses): Still undergoing research, but they may be less harmful alternatives for occasional use.
The takeaway
This study is a reminder that even seemingly harmless sugar substitutes like erythritol may have effects we don’t fully understand yet. You don’t need to panic or toss every sugar-free product in your kitchen, but it’s worth being more mindful about what’s in your food. As we learn more, it’s clear that “sugar-free” doesn’t always mean risk-free.