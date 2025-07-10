Advertisement
This Sleep Pattern May Raise Women’s Heart Disease Risk By 75%
If you needed another reason to take your sleep seriously, here it is: A new 22-year study1 just revealed that the way women sleep through midlife has a measurable impact on heart health, and the consequences can be major.
The study at a glance
Researchers tracked nearly 3,000 women for over two decades as part of the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation, analyzing how their sleep habits evolved from their 40s into their 60s and beyond.
The big takeaway? Persistent sleep problems, especially insomnia, significantly increased the risk of cardiovascular disease, which remains the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.
Here’s what they found:
- Chronic insomnia matters: Women with ongoing insomnia symptoms (like trouble falling asleep or staying asleep) had a 70–75% higher risk of heart disease compared to those with consistently good sleep.
- Sleep duration plays a role too: Those who slept fewer than 6 hours a night over many years also faced increased cardiovascular risk, especially when combined with insomnia.
- The riskiest combo: Women with both persistent insomnia and short sleep duration had the highest risk, with nearly double the odds of experiencing a heart-related event.
Why midlife sleep matters
Up to 50% of women experience sleep issues during midlife, a phase often marked by hormonal changes, stress, and shifting routines. This study highlights that it’s not just a few bad nights that pose a problem—it’s long-term sleep disruption that accumulates cardiovascular consequences over time.
The takeaway
Sleep isn’t just restorative—it’s protective. If you’re in your 40s, 50s, or 60s and struggling with insomnia or short sleep, now’s the time to prioritize sleep hygiene, seek support, and take action. Because when it comes to women’s heart health, getting good sleep isn’t a luxury—it’s essential.
