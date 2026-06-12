Think about the last time you woke up exhausted, dragged yourself through the day, and thought: I feel so old. It turns out that feeling might be more than a passing complaint.
A new study of more than 3,100 adults examined the relationship between subjective age (the age you feel) and several key measures of sleep health.
The results suggest that the gap between how old you feel and how old you actually are may have real consequences for how well you sleep.
About the study
Subjective age, chronological age, and the discrepancy between the two have long been studied in relation to overall health and survival.
Researchers wanted to understand whether that same gap (feeling older or younger than your actual age) also maps onto sleep. Specifically, they looked at insomnia severity, sleep health, sleep regularity, and sleep-related daytime impairment.
The study included 3,177 adults with an average age of 42.8, and nearly half were women.
Participants completed an online survey that captured demographic data, subjective age (via the question "How old do you feel?"), and validated measures of sleep including the Insomnia Severity Index, RUSATED, the Sleep Regularity Questionnaire, and the PROMIS Sleep-Related Impairment scale.
Depression and anxiety were also assessed, along with self-reported physical health.
Age discrepancy was calculated as the difference between subjective and chronological age, divided by chronological age; a positive value meant feeling older, while a negative value meant feeling younger.
Feeling older predicts worse sleep across every measure
People who felt older than their chronological age reported more insomnia symptoms, more sleep-related impairments during the day, lower sleep health, and less consistent sleep schedules.
Age discrepancy predicted all four sleep outcomes even after accounting for chronological age, sex, race, depression, and anxiety, meaning the effect wasn't simply explained by being older, more anxious, or more depressed.
The researchers also ran an analysis to explore whether sleep might explain the link between feeling older and poorer physical health.
Higher age discrepancy was associated with increased insomnia, greater sleep-related impairment, and lower sleep regularity, and each of those sleep variables was in turn associated with worse self-reported physical health.
Sleep appears to be one of the pathways through which feeling older takes a toll on the body.
The relationship likely runs both ways
This study establishes that feeling older predicts worse sleep, but it doesn't test the reverse direction. That said, it's plausible the relationship runs both ways.
Poor sleep may also make you feel older; when you're chronically under-rested, everything feels harder (your body aches more, your mood dips, your energy flags), and it's easy to interpret all of that as aging.
If sleep and subjective age do reinforce each other, improving sleep quality could be one of the most direct ways to shift how old you feel, not just how rested you are.
How to use this research to sleep (& feel) younger
Prioritize sleep regularity, not just duration: The study found that sleep regularity (how consistent your sleep and wake times are) was one of the key variables linked to feeling older. Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time each day, even on weekends, is one of the most impactful changes you can make.
Don't accept poor sleep as a normal part of aging: One of the most common and damaging assumptions is that sleep naturally deteriorates with age and there's nothing to be done about it. The research suggests otherwise. Insomnia symptoms are treatable, and addressing them early rather than normalizing them can have downstream effects on both physical health and how old you feel.
Reframe how you think about aging: The study suggests that negative age perceptions may directly worsen sleep. Actively challenging the assumption that feeling older is inevitable, and recognizing that how you feel is not fixed, may be part of the solution.
Support sleep through daily habits: Consistent exercise, stress management, and morning light exposure all support the kind of deep, regular sleep that keeps both your body and your sense of self feeling younger. These habits also tend to reinforce each other; better sleep, more movement, and lower stress form a feedback loop that compounds over time.
The takeaway
The age you feel isn't just a reflection of the years you've lived; it may also be a signal about how well, and how consistently, you're sleeping.
Research suggests that feeling older than your chronological age is tied to worse insomnia, lower sleep regularity, and greater daytime impairment, independent of actual age, depression, and anxiety.
Addressing sleep quality early, rather than accepting it as an inevitable part of getting older, may be one of the most direct ways to shift both how you feel and how your body holds up over time.