This Common Antioxidant May Be Especially Important For Breast Cancer Risk
You eat your vegetables. You move your body. You show up for your mammograms. And still, breast cancer can feel like something that happens to you rather than something you have any say over.
Scientists are chipping away at that uncertainty by looking at what is already circulating in a woman's blood long before anything shows up on a scan. In new research1, a team zeroed in on carotenoids, the natural pigments that make carrots orange, tomatoes red, and kale deep green.
About the study
Carotenoids are compounds your body gets from plants. You eat them in carrots, tomatoes, leafy greens, and sweet potatoes. A few of them, including beta-carotene, get converted into vitamin A once they are inside you.
They also act as antioxidants, meaning they help mop up unstable molecules that can damage cells over time. That is exactly why cancer researchers keep coming back to them.
For this study, researchers pulled stored blood samples from 6,099 women in the Nurses' Health Study and Nurses' Health Study II, two long-running studies that have tracked nurses' health habits for decades. None of the women had cancer when their blood was drawn. Then the researchers followed them for up to 30 years.
They measured beta-carotene along with several of its relatives, including alpha-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, lycopene, and lutein/zeaxanthin.
They also measured retinol, the ready-made form of vitamin A found mostly in animal foods, as a sort of comparison. If retinol behaved differently, that would hint the effect was about carotenoids specifically, not just vitamin A in general.
Over those 30 years, 2,583 of the women developed invasive breast cancer. Of those, 190 either had the cancer come back or died from it.
Higher carotenoid levels were tied to lower risk
Women with the highest blood levels of beta-carotene were 41% less likely to end up in that lethal breast cancer group than women with the lowest levels.
When researchers added up all the carotenoids together, the pattern got a little stronger. The highest group had a 48% lower risk. Beta-cryptoxanthin, another one in the family, was also tied to lower risk, just less dramatically.
The link looked strongest in a few specific groups: women past menopause, women who had ever smoked, and women with a lower body mass index.
Retinol, meanwhile, showed no benefit at all. That is a useful detail. It suggests something about carotenoids themselves may matter here, not simply having more vitamin A on board.
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Why the food source matters
So should you go buy a bottle of beta-carotene? No, and this study is not the reason to.
The researchers measured carotenoids that were naturally floating around in women's blood, which reflects a mix of what they ate and how their bodies handled it.
Nobody was given a supplement, so the study cannot tell you what a pill would do.
There is also real reason for caution with high doses. Earlier clinical trials that gave people large amounts of beta-carotene actually saw higher rates of lung cancer in certain groups, especially smokers. More is not automatically better.
And this kind of study can show a link, not cause and effect.
Women with more carotenoids in their blood may have had other dietary or lifestyle factors working in their favor. The participants were also mostly White nurses, so the findings may not translate to every woman.
Give your plate a little more color
You do not need to track grams of carotenoids. Just aim to get more of these foods into meals you already like.
Carrots, tomatoes, leafy greens, sweet potatoes, winter squash, apricots, and red bell peppers all count. One helpful tip: carotenoids need fat to be absorbed well, so pairing them with olive oil or avocado helps your body actually use them.
The takeaway
Think of this as a nudge to keep colorful produce in your weekly rotation, not a reason to eat one magic vegetable every day.