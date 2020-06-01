With summer in full force, you might be spending more time outside (and enjoying that vitamin D!). But, as it turns out, too much unprotected sun exposure can fuel UV radiation—and the oxidative stress that comes with it.* That's why mbg's grass-fed collagen+ makes this latte a summer staple: If you really want to protect skin from oxidative damage and free radicals, you must provide your skin cells with antioxidants internally.* This contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and SGS.*

The powder also features curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, which helps support your body's inflammatory response.* Inflammation is one of the key triggers of free radicals in the body. One study on human cells even found that curcumin can manage inflammation better than anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen.* Adding extra turmeric to the drink can promote even more inflammatory properties—plus, it adds a ton of natural color and flavor to this spicy latte.*

Finally, coconut milk and vanilla give the drink a sweet, rich taste that's perfect for sipping in the sunshine. Of course, we iced it for summer enjoyment!