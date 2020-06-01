mindbodygreen

Recipes

This Coconut Turmeric Collagen Latte Is Bound To Become Your Favorite Summer Drink

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times best selling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert.
Iced Coconut Turmeric Collagen Latte

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

June 1, 2020 — 22:04 PM

Sure, spices like cinnamon and cardamom might give you an autumn-inspired vibe, but trust us when we say this latte will be your new warm weather favorite. Why? It's sweet yet refreshing, with a slew of healthy ingredients, to boot.

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails, featuring curcumin.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

With summer in full force, you might be spending more time outside (and enjoying that vitamin D!). But, as it turns out, too much unprotected sun exposure can fuel UV radiation—and the oxidative stress that comes with it.* That's why mbg's grass-fed collagen+ makes this latte a summer staple: If you really want to protect skin from oxidative damage and free radicals, you must provide your skin cells with antioxidants internally.* This contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and SGS.*

The powder also features curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, which helps support your body's inflammatory response.* Inflammation is one of the key triggers of free radicals in the body. One study on human cells even found that curcumin can manage inflammation better than anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen.* Adding extra turmeric to the drink can promote even more inflammatory properties—plus, it adds a ton of natural color and flavor to this spicy latte.*

Finally, coconut milk and vanilla give the drink a sweet, rich taste that's perfect for sipping in the sunshine. Of course, we iced it for summer enjoyment!

Article continues below

Iced Coconut Turmeric Latte

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

  • 4 ounces refrigerated, unsweetened coconut milk
  • 4 ounces unsweetened oat milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon maple syrup 
  • 1 tablespoon mbg's grass-fed collagen+
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
Article continues below

Method:

  1. Heat milks over medium heat and whisk in remaining ingredients. Increase heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 3 minutes. 
  2. If desired, strain out spices through a fine mesh sieve. Pour latte into an ice filled glass, sprinkle a little extra cinnamon on top and enjoy. 
*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times bestselling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert. Frances is the author of...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Are Cheeses Vegetarian? What To Know & Exactly How To Find Them

Steph Eckelkamp
Are Cheeses Vegetarian? What To Know & Exactly How To Find Them
Recipes

From Pancakes To Pasta: 19 Vegan Comfort Foods To Satisfy All Cravings

Abby Moore
From Pancakes To Pasta: 19 Vegan Comfort Foods To Satisfy All Cravings
Spirituality

June's Horoscope Is Packed With Eclipses & A Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins
June's Horoscope Is Packed With Eclipses & A Mercury Retrograde
Beauty

How To Remove Hair Dye From Skin: A Celebrity Colorist Offers His 4 Tips

Jamie Schneider
How To Remove Hair Dye From Skin: A Celebrity Colorist Offers His 4 Tips
Beauty

Flyaways Poking Out Of Your Pony? 5 Hacks To Tame Those Hairs Without Gel

Jamie Schneider
Flyaways Poking Out Of Your Pony? 5 Hacks To Tame Those Hairs Without Gel
Home

Summer Is In The Air & It's Time To Clean Off Your Outdoor Furniture

Emma Loewe
Summer Is In The Air & It's Time To Clean Off Your Outdoor Furniture
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Our June Numerology Forecast Screams "New Beginnings"

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Our June Numerology Forecast Screams "New Beginnings"
Personal Growth

Why Am I So Emotional? 11 Possible Reasons & What To Do

Jenni Gritters, M.S.
Why Am I So Emotional? 11 Possible Reasons & What To Do
Spirituality

What Your Palm's "Heart Line" Can Tell You About Your Love Life

Sarah Regan
What Your Palm's "Heart Line" Can Tell You About Your Love Life
Beauty

This Skin Care Preservative Sounds Fishy, But Here's Why It's On Your Side

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Skin Care Preservative Sounds Fishy, But Here's Why It's On Your Side
Spirituality

Feeling Trapped Or Lonely? Here's How You Can Reconnect With Yourself

Deborah Hanekamp
Feeling Trapped Or Lonely? Here's How You Can Reconnect With Yourself
Love

How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained

Kelly Gonsalves
How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-coconut-turmeric-collagen-latte-recipe-is-perfect-for-summer

Your article and new folder have been saved!