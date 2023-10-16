This Clean Makeup Line Is Next Level: Here's How To Use It To Create A Lifted Look
Even after a great night's sleep, the chances of rolling out of bed looking refreshed and ready to go are slim to none. The reality is usually more like heavy eyes and a puffy face. But with this 5-minute regimen for a lifted look, you'll look and feel rejuvenated before your coffee's even finished brewing.
A lifted look is all about sculpting the face to appear more energized, fresh, and bright. The magic is it can be done with just six simple products, all of which satisfy our high standard of "clean." For this aesthetic, we chose Well People—a brand that wears their "green" on their sleeve. It can be hard to decipher which brands are authentically clean and which are greenwashing, but Well People cosmetics are plant-powered and dermatologist-approved—with over 100 products verified by the EWG to show for it.
Plus, they *actually* work, and we'll prove it to you. Keep scrolling and save these step-by-step instructions for a bright and lifted look by mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider.
Step 1: Apply your base layer
First up is Well People's Bio Tint SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer—a plant-powered favorite because it protects, moisturizes, and soothes skin. With ingredients like non-micronized zinc oxide, broccoli seed oil, and raspberry seed oil, it's a great base that provides just a hint of coverage while still allowing your natural skin texture to breathe through.
Step 2: Brighten areas of discoloration
One of the most important aspects of a lifted look is opening up the eyes—especially in the AM. That's where the Bio Correct Concealer comes in. Not only is it super light, but it also hydrates and smooths the skin right where you need it most. Plus it's made up of antioxidant-rich ingredients like organic pomegranate oil, organic olive oil, and organic castor seed oil. Just use the precise tip to apply to the inner and outer corners of the eye, as well as to any blemishes or areas of discoloration, then blend with a small brush or a clean finger.
Step 3: Contour
Contouring can be intimidating, but it really does work like magic when it comes to sculpting and lifting the face. For this step, we love Well People's Supernatural Stick Bronzer because it contains sunflower seed oil to moisturize and even out the skin. Lightly apply it along the cheekbones, hairline, and nose. By using the edge of the stick, you get more precision, but you can also stamp it onto your cheeks for a simple bronzy look. Grab a brush and blend evenly.
Step 4: Accentuate the eyes
To lift and open up the eyes even more, you'll need a great mascara. Well People's Expressionist Lengthening Mascara is a go-to because it hydrates, lengthens, and defines the lashes in an elegant, understated way. It's also enriched with plant-based ingredients like rice bran wax and jojoba oil. Apply once for a more natural look, or keep building to really play up the drama.
Step 5: Bring in some color
Now it's time to add a little color. The Supernatural Stick Multi-Use Blush blends easily and works well to create the perfect natural flush. It contains sunflower seed oil, which is ultra-moisturizing—and vital going into the colder months. Swipe it along the top of the cheekbones and blend upward toward the temples. This motion works to lift and sculpt the face rather than just plopping it right onto the apples of the cheeks. You can also add it to the top of the nose for a sun-kissed appearance.
Step 6: Lift and illuminate
Last but certainly not least: highlighter. It's a necessary final step for that extra bit of radiance, pop, and lift. Tap Well People's Supernatural Stick Highlighter onto the top of cheekbones, underneath the brow bones, on the tip of the nose, on the cupid's bow, and within the inner corners of the eyes. It works to illuminate the complexion with a natural, dewy sheen while simultaneously conditioning, balancing, and softening the skin. Packed with ingredients like organic sunflower seed oil, green tea seed oil, and organic jojoba oil, it's a must-have in our book.
So fresh and so clean
There you have it: a super easy lifted look perfect for any occasion. And thanks to Well People's nourishing products, it feels just as good as it looks. Not only do they carefully select each ingredient with healthy-looking, glowing skin in mind, but Well People also has over 100 EWG-VERIFIED™ products—which means you can rest easy knowing they're safe and meet a high standard of clean! Specifically, they stay far away from synthetic fillers, sulfates, preservatives, and fragrances, including a list of over 1,700 ingredients they won't even go near.
We don't always wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but as the saying goes: Fake it till you make it. With just six products, you'll go from swollen zombie to glowy go-getter in less than five minutes. It can be an empowering mentality shift—after all, what you see is what you believe!
Ryan Brady is a Freelance Writer at mindbodygreen. She received her B.A. in Visual Arts from Yale University and her M.A. in Clinical Psychology with concentration in Spirituality and Mind-Body Practice, from Columbia University.
Ryan is passionate about holistic health, fitness, and spiritually-centered living. She loves using her knowledge and personal experience to help others improve their well-being. She brings this passion to her writing, as well as to her work at the wellness centers she owns in Atlanta, GA. When she’s not working, Ryan can be found traveling, spoiling her dog, or experimenting with gluten free, dairy free baking.