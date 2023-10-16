This Clean Makeup Line Is Next Level: Here's How To Use It To Create A Lifted Look

One of the most important aspects of a lifted look is opening up the eyes—especially in the AM. That's where the Bio Correct Concealer comes in. Not only is it super light, but it also hydrates and smooths the skin right where you need it most. Plus it's made up of antioxidant-rich ingredients like organic pomegranate oil, organic olive oil, and organic castor seed oil. Just use the precise tip to apply to the inner and outer corners of the eye, as well as to any blemishes or areas of discoloration, then blend with a small brush or a clean finger.