This Clean Makeup Line Is Next Level: Here's How To Use It To Create A Lifted Look

Even after a great night's sleep, the chances of rolling out of bed looking refreshed and ready to go are slim to none. The reality is usually more like heavy eyes and a puffy face. But with this 5-minute regimen for a lifted look, you'll look and feel rejuvenated before your coffee's even finished brewing.

A lifted look is all about sculpting the face to appear more energized, fresh, and bright. The magic is it can be done with just six simple products, all of which satisfy our high standard of "clean." For this aesthetic, we chose Well People—a brand that wears their "green" on their sleeve. It can be hard to decipher which brands are authentically clean and which are greenwashing, but Well People cosmetics are plant-powered and dermatologist-approved—with over 100 products verified by the EWG to show for it.

Plus, they *actually* work, and we'll prove it to you. Keep scrolling and save these step-by-step instructions for a bright and lifted look by mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider.