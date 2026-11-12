This Beverage Was Just Connected To 4.5X Higher Heart Risk
Grabbing an energy drink or scooping some pre-workout before a tough gym session feels about as risky as reaching for a cup of coffee, but new research suggests these products may carry a heart-related risk that coffee doesn't.
According to new research presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2026, caffeinated energy drinks and stimulant supplements appeared disproportionately more often in FDA reports of serious cardiovascular events, including cardiac arrest and heart attacks.
Keep reading to learn more about why these products may contribute to heart risk, and what age group experienced the effects more than other.
About the research
Researchers analyzed 28,345 reports made to an FDA safety database about possible adverse events between 2017 and 2025. Of those, 854 reports mentioned caffeine- or stimulant-containing energy drinks or dietary supplements, while 27,491 involved other FDA-regulated foods and supplements like soft drinks, meal replacement shakes, protein bars, smoothies, and vitamins.
This study was made public as a research abstract being presented at a conference, not a peer-reviewed study. Findings like these are considered preliminary until they're published in a peer-reviewed journal.
What the data showed
Cardiac arrest was reported about 11 times more often in connection with caffeine- and stimulant-containing products compared to products without these ingredients.
Reports involving energy drinks and supplements were about 4.5 times more likely to include heart attacks and four times more likely to include ventricular arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms in the lower chambers) or heart palpitations. Other heart-related symptoms followed a similar pattern: elevated heart rate came up nearly three times more often, chest pain 2.71 times more often, and fainting about two times more often.
About 45% of the reports linking these products to cardiovascular events involved adults ages 18 to 34—a group not usually considered at high risk for heart problems. The pattern showed up similarly in both men and women.
Researchers don't yet know exactly why young adults appear so frequently in these reports. It may come down to how often this age group consumes these products, when and how they consume them (like before intense workouts or mixed with alcohol), or whether some had an undiagnosed heart condition.
The caffeine math that's easy to miss
Part of what makes these products dangerous is the high concentration of caffeine. It is generally considered safe for adults to consume up to 400 mg of caffeine a day, which is about the equivalent of five 8-ounce cups of regular black coffee, according to a 2026 American Heart Association scientific statement on caffeine and cardiovascular disease.
But some energy drinks contain up to three times more caffeine per fluid ounce than brewed coffee, and some pre-workout supplements contain more than 12 times as much. That means it's possible to blow past that daily limit in just one or two servings without realizing it, especially if you're also drinking coffee or tea elsewhere in your day.
Plus, the FDA regulates energy drinks and stimulant supplements as foods or dietary supplements, not medications. That means they skip the premarket safety testing medications are required to go through before hitting shelves.
Plus, these products are marketed as everyday pick-me-ups sold next to soda and bottled water, so most people assume they carry no real risk. For many healthy people, this is true—occasional consumption is likely low-risk. However, if you are regularly consuming energy drinks or stimulant supplements, you can quickly exceed the recommended daily caffeine limit.
What this means for you
If you lean on energy drinks or pre-workout supplements regularly, it's worth tallying up your total daily caffeine from all sources—coffee, tea, soda, and supplements included—to see where you actually land relative to that 400 mg mark.
Pay attention to how and when you're consuming these products, too. Mixing them with intense exercise or alcohol may compound the risk. And if you experience heart palpitations, chest pain, or fainting spells—especially if you consume these products often—it's worth bringing up with a doctor.
Given that heart issues linked to these energy drinks occurred disproportionately in younger patients, the researchers also suggest doctors pay special attention to caffeine intake in young adults experiencing any of the above symptoms. Young adults should be taught that, while normalized, caffeine is a drug and intake needs to be monitored.
If you're looking for a way to support hydration and recovery without adding to your caffeine load, a non-stimulant option like creatine or electrolytes can be a useful swap for pre-workout formulas built around high-dose caffeine.
The takeaway
This research doesn't definitively prove that caffeinated energy drinks and stimulant supplements directly cause serious heart events, but the findings establish a clear association. Other factors may have influenced the results, and more research is needed to understand whether these products are truly responsible for the reported heart-related events. Still, the findings make a case for more systematic safety monitoring of these products going forward.
If you frequently consume caffeinated energy drinks or pre-workout supplements, this study suggests you should think twice before downing these high-doses of caffeine. Read the product label, think about your overall caffeine intake, and consider swapping in non-stimulant supplements that can support your workout.