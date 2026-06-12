This Ancient Practice May Be Changing The Brain After Stroke, New Research Suggests
When someone has a stroke, the damage doesn't stay neatly contained to one spot.
A stroke disrupts communication between brain regions far from the original injury site, affecting the brain as a whole rather than just the area that was damaged.
That's what makes recovery so complex, and it's also what makes a new study so compelling.
Researchers found that acupuncture may support motor recovery in stroke patients by promoting measurable changes in how the brain organizes its internal networks and rebuilds gray matter.
Using advanced MRI scanning, they were able to observe what was happening inside the brain during treatment, and what they found offers a clearer picture of how acupuncture might help the brain heal after injury.
About the study
The trial enrolled 46 stroke patients with hemiparesis (weakness on one side of the body).
Patients were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either true acupuncture, with needles placed at specific hand and foot points used in traditional practice, or sham acupuncture, where needles were placed at non-therapeutic locations.
Everyone also received standard medical care alongside the acupuncture sessions.
To understand why this matters, it helps to know a little about neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganize itself and form new connections after an injury.
After a stroke, the brain doesn't simply accept the damage and stop there; it begins adapting, with healthy tissue working to compensate for what was lost.
The more the brain can restore its communication networks, the better the functional outcomes tend to be. This is why rehabilitation therapies are so central to stroke recovery: they don't just retrain the body, they actively encourage the brain to rewire itself.
Acupuncture stabilized brain networks and increased gray matter in key motor regions
The researchers used two types of MRI to examine what was happening in the brain: functional MRI, which tracks how brain networks communicate in real time, and structural MRI, which measures physical changes in brain tissue.
On the functional side, the true acupuncture group showed a significant reduction in Default Mode Network (DMN) "disjointedness."
The DMN supports cognitive functions like attention, self-awareness, and emotional regulation. After a stroke, this network tends to become hyperactive and disorganized.
The study found that true acupuncture helped stabilize it, with DMN nodes maintaining more consistent, coherent patterns of activity. The sham group did not show the same changes.
On the structural side, the true acupuncture group showed increases in gray matter volume (essentially, more brain tissue) across regions involved in movement, sensory processing, and coordination, including areas in the frontal, parietal, temporal, and occipital lobes, as well as multiple regions of the cerebellum (the part of the brain that helps coordinate movement). No significant changes were observed in the sham group.
Importantly, these brain changes were directly tied to motor improvement.
The greater the stabilization of the DMN and the greater the gray matter increases in key regions, the greater the functional gains, suggesting the brain changes weren't coincidental but were meaningfully connected to recovery.
What the MRI findings mean for motor recovery
Motor function was assessed using three validated clinical tools: the Fugl-Meyer Assessment (FMA), which tracks movement ability in the arms and legs; the Brunnstrom Scale, which measures limb motor control; and the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS), which assesses overall neurological deficit.
After treatment, the true acupuncture group showed significant improvements across all five measures.
The sham group improved on FMA scores but did not show significant gains on the Brunnstrom scale for either upper or lower limbs, indicating that true acupuncture offered a distinct advantage in reducing stiffness and improving motor control beyond what sham treatment achieved.
No acupuncture-related side effects were reported in either group.
Because the sham group also received needling (just at non-traditional points), this controls for the general effects of touch and the therapeutic encounter.
The fact that true acupuncture produced both greater motor gains and distinct brain changes strengthens the case that the specific placement of needles at traditional acupoints matters.
What this means for stroke recovery
Acupuncture is not a replacement for physical therapy, occupational therapy, or other evidence-based rehabilitation approaches; those remain the foundation of stroke recovery.
What this research does suggest is that acupuncture may serve as a meaningful complement to conventional rehabilitation, potentially by supporting the brain's ability to stabilize its functional networks and rebuild tissue in regions critical for movement and sensory integration. If you or someone you love is recovering from a stroke and interested in acupuncture, the most important step is to discuss it with the treating neurologist or rehabilitation team.
Supporting brain recovery after stroke
Acupuncture is one piece of a larger picture. Research on stroke recovery consistently points to several factors that support the brain's ability to adapt and heal:
- Physical and occupational therapy: Consistent, structured rehabilitation remains one of the most powerful drivers of brain recovery after stroke; rehabilitative training actively encourages the brain to form new connections, particularly in the months following injury
- Regular movement: Physical activity supports brain health broadly; even gentle, consistent movement guided by a physical therapist contributes to the rewiring process.
- Quality sleep: Sleep is when the brain consolidates learning and does much of its repair work; prioritizing good sleep during recovery supports the same healing processes that rehabilitation is designed to stimulate.
- Stress management: Chronic stress can interfere with brain function and slow recovery; practices like mindfulness, breathing exercises, and social support help regulate the nervous system.
- Social engagement: Staying socially engaged during recovery, through conversation, group therapy, or community activities, provides the kind of varied input that encourages neural adaptation.
The takeaway
The brain is more adaptable than we once believed, and stroke recovery research continues to reveal just how much the right interventions can influence that process.
This study adds an important piece to that picture: acupuncture, when applied at specific traditional points, may promote measurable changes in brain network stability and gray matter structure that correlate with improved motor function.
For people recovering from a stroke, it may be worth a conversation with your healthcare team about whether acupuncture could be a useful addition to your rehabilitation plan.