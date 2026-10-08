Every Person Buying Protein Powder Should Know This Specific Amino Acid
As you stroll through the supplement aisle, or scroll through your Instagram feed, looking for a protein powder, you'll see labels marketing grams of protein, "clean" ingredients, and the latest trendy flavors. What none of these labels are flagging is the amino acid profile, which contains the number that actually determines whether that scoop will do anything for your muscles.
Leucine is the ingredient that matters most if your goal is to build or maintain muscle, according to nutrition and exercise scientist Rachele Pojednic, Ph.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast, but most shoppers don't know to look for it.
Why leucine is the real trigger
Proteins are made up of long chains of amino acids. Leucine is the amino acids responsible for switching on muscle protein synthesis, the process your body uses to repair and build muscle tissue. Pojednic confirmed that it takes at least 2.5 grams of leucine to set that process in motion, so an amino supplement that falls short of that amount isn't worth taking.
The amount of leucine in your protein powder has to clear a specific bar to be beneficial. Amino acid research puts the sweet spot at 2.5 to 3 grams of leucine per meal, while meals with less than 1.8 grams don't appear to do much for muscle building.
Why so many amino supplements fall short
Pojednic pointed out that many popular amino products deliver only three to five grams of aminos per serving. Her response: "Go eat a piece of chicken and get 20."
Her guiding principle in science is that outcomes matter, so she doesn't see a point in spending money on a protein or amino acid supplement that won't support your goals. "I would not waste my money on a supplement for an amino if it didn't have the profile that I was looking for," she said. In other words, if you're looking to build muscle and your protein powder lacks leucine, she would skip it altogether.
Plant protein can work, too
Animal protein contains more leucine than plant protein, but Pojednic is clear that she isn't trying to argue for one over the other. What matters is the dose.
Leucine content varies by source. Whey protein is roughly 12% leucine, so about 23 grams of whey protein isolate clears the 2.5-gram threshold. Soy protein isolate is about 7.8% leucine, so you'd need closer to 33 to 34 grams to get there. Plant-based protein powders may simply call for a bigger scoop.
The takeaway
Total protein grams don't reveal whether a powder will support your muscle goals, but the leucine number on the back of the label does. When picking out your protein supplement, Pojednic advises skipping the bold protein claims on the front of the packaging and focusing on the full amino acid breakdown. A quick look at the nutrition facts should tell you if there is enough leucine per serving to trigger muscle protein synthesis.
If the supplement has leucine but doesn't reach that 2.5 gram threshold, consider increasing your serving size. If the product doesn't have leucine listed at all, and your goal is to build muscle, think about choosing something else. If you need help finding a protein powder, check out our RD-approved guide to the best options here.