During the first semester of her sophomore year in high school, broadway and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park felt like she could no longer keep up with her bustling life. She had always been very active, with extracurriculars filling her schedule, but all of a sudden she felt her breath giving out on her when she danced dance, and noticed she couldn't walk fast enough to make it to class. Being 15, she assumed these changes were part of puberty and fought through it. When huge purple bruises began appearing all over her body while performing in her school's production of High School Musical, she chalked it up to clumsiness.