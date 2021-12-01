This 21-Day Cleanse Completely Reset My Digestion & Energy Levels*

The human body is a pretty spectacular machine. Underneath its surface are 11 major organ systems, 37.2 trillion cells, and a brain that's still more impressive than the world's most advanced supercomputers. So it's funny how we often oversimplify our health. At least, that is what I had done most of my adult life—chalking things up to too much caffeine, not enough greens... Until it was finally time to explore my health on a deeper level.

There's no end to how much we can understand about health. But there is one consensus that gets clearer the more you learn: Everything is connected. Our digestive system delivers nutrients through our circulatory system, the liver's detoxifying role is directly connected to the immune system, and so on. Health doesn't come from quick-fix solutions. It's a result of our body's many systems working together in harmony. I didn't realize the extent of this interconnectedness until I was fortunate to experience the three-week journey of the Clean 21 Cleanse Program.