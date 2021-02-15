I started pole dancing after seeing it performed at a live event in New York City. The women mystified me with their grace and strength, and I wanted to learn how to move like them. After my first class, however, I found that pole dancing was hard—every muscle in my body ached for days.

After much practice and training, I'm now proud to say I'm a professional pole dancer and aerialist. But it wasn't easy. Here are 10 things people might not know about this fitness form.