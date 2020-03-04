Shopping Addictions Are Real & Researchers Found A Way To Diagnose It

People who strongly believe purchases are beneficial, rather than problematic, are more likely to have excessive buying problems.

"Strong beliefs that buying an object will lead to emotional security—or that not purchasing the object will lead to a loss of opportunity—explains to some extent why people can't control their urges to buy," Fassnacht said.

Shopping can be used as a coping mechanism, for sadness (which is linked to addiction) or low self-esteem. According Kyrios, “buying appears to be a strategy we use to compensate for deficiencies that we see in ourselves.” People with self-ambivalence were more likely to impulsively purchase.

Along with emotional indicators, biology also seemed to play a role. There was a “small but significant effect of gender and age,” Fassnacht said, “females and younger people reported high excessive buying severity.”