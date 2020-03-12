Neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and dementia, affect millions of people around the world. Though there is no cure, researchers have pointed toward many risk factors, from lifestyle factors, to chronic diseases. But, according to scientists at the University of Geneva and the University Hospitals of Geneva, personality traits might also play a role.

A study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging found specific personality traits which have protective effects on brain aging, and might delay or prevent Alzheimer’s disease.