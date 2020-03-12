mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

This Is How Your Personality Impacts Your Brain Health

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Portrait of stylish young woman in black jacket looking confidently at camera on rural background.

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

March 12, 2020 — 23:09 PM

Neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and dementia, affect millions of people around the world. Though there is no cure, researchers have pointed toward many risk factors, from lifestyle factors, to chronic diseases. But, according to scientists at the University of Geneva and the University Hospitals of Geneva, personality traits might also play a role. 

A study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging found specific personality traits which have protective effects on brain aging, and might delay or prevent Alzheimer’s disease. 

These people might have healthier brains. 

Researchers evaluated a group of 65 men and women who were at least 65 years old. Using brain imaging scans, as well as personality and cognitive assessments, they linked five personality traits to a well-protected brain. 

  1. Low agreeability
  2. Naturally curious
  3. Non-conformist 
  4. Confrontational 
  5. Open-minded 

Adults matching those descriptions showed lower volume loss in the hippocampus, amygdala, mesial temporal lobe, and two other brain regions associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The memory circuits within those regions stayed healthy and intact, compared to people with more agreeable personalities. 

“We already knew that the desire to learn and interest in the world around us protects against cerebral ageing.,” said lead researcher, Panteleimon Giannakopoulos, M.D. But why are the other protective qualities more negative?

It raises the question, Giannakopoulos said, “do we adapt to others at our own expense?" 

Article continues below

Why does this matter?

Early identification is essential to help manage and fight diseases, so discovering biomarkers for AD—like personality traits—can help lead to treatment options. 

Though lifestyle changes, like a healthy diet and exercise, can help protect the brain from neurodegenerative diseases, it’s clear that personality might also play a role. 

"If it seems difficult to profoundly change one's personality, especially at an advanced age,” the authors wrote,” taking it into account can be helpful for creating personalized treatments. “It’s an important part of a complex puzzle.”

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years

Abby Moore
Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years
Integrative Health

What Do Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid & Herniated Discs Have In Common?

Sarah Regan
What Do Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid & Herniated Discs Have In Common?
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

From Canned To Grand: 8 Easy & Creative Recipes That Use Canned Food

Sarah Regan
From Canned To Grand: 8 Easy & Creative Recipes That Use Canned Food
Integrative Health

Why End-Of-Life Care Isn't Actually About Death, From A Hospice Doctor

Sunita Puri, M.D.
Why End-Of-Life Care Isn't Actually About Death, From A Hospice Doctor
Integrative Health

Sound Science: How Vibrations Can Heal Our Bodies At A Cellular Level

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Sound Science: How Vibrations Can Heal Our Bodies At A Cellular Level
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Carotenoids Are Key For Glowing Skin — Here's What Foods Have Them

Sarah Regan
Carotenoids Are Key For Glowing Skin — Here's What Foods Have Them
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19, From A Holistic Child Psychologist

Abby Moore
How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19, From A Holistic Child Psychologist
Mental Health

Loneliness May Differ Between Your Mid-40s & 70s, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Loneliness May Differ Between Your Mid-40s & 70s, Study Finds
Beauty

Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup

Alexandra Engler
Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup
Integrative Health

What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An MD Weighs In

Abby Moore
What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An MD Weighs In
Integrative Health

Want To Become A Morning Person? Here Are 8 Strategies To Wake Up Easier

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Want To Become A Morning Person? Here Are 8 Strategies To Wake Up Easier
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-personality-traits-might-protect-your-brain-from-aging

Your article and new folder have been saved!