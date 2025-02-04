Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

These Crispy Homemade Waffles Are Vegan & Gluten-Free: Here's How To Make Them

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
February 04, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
yummy waffle stack with blueberries
Image by Maria Gureeva
February 04, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Is there anything more weekend-worthy than waffles? However, finding a recipe that fits a vegan and gluten-free diet might be tough—luckily we're here to help. This recipe is from Maria Gureeva's Earthy Vegan Eats, and though it may seem like a lot of ingredients for a "simple" recipe, the payoff is in their perfect texture.

"This is my go-to waffle recipe," she writes. "Expect crunchiness on the outside, a soft fluffy center, and just the right amount of sweetness."

The combination of gluten-free flours and a flax egg helps maintain that perfect, classic waffle texture, even without any of the usual ingredients. The batter gets a touch of sweetness with coconut sugar, which is lower on the glycemic index than white sugar—meaning your body absorbs it a bit slower, thereby reducing the insulin spike.

"What I love about waffles is just how versatile they are," writes Gureeva. "You can serve them with fruit, maple syrup, nut butter, or any other toppings of your choice. If you have some left over, simply freeze them and reheat for breakfast or a quick snack at any point in the day."

Simple Waffles

Makes 10 to 12 waffles

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup ground flaxseed
  • 1½ cups rice flour
  • 1 cup tapioca flour
  • 1 cup corn flour
  • 2 tablespoons xanthan gum
  • ⅓ cup coconut sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups plant-based milk
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup coconut oil, melted
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Cooking spray

Method

  1. Make the flax egg by combining the ground flaxseed and ½ cup of water. Set aside to soak for around 10 minutes.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the rice flour, tapioca flour, corn flour, xanthan gum, coconut sugar and salt. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the plant-based milk, flax egg, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry, and mix until well combined.
  3. Spray your waffle maker with cooking spray, and preheat it according to the manufacturer's instructions. When it is hot, transfer around ⅓ to ½ cup of the batter to the center of the waffle plate. Close the waffle maker, and cook each waffle for 5 to 7 minutes, until crispy and golden brown.
Reprinted with permission from Earthy Vegan Eats by Maria Gureeva, Page Street Publishing, Co. 2021. Photo credit: Maria Gureeva.

More On This Topic

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)

Abby Moore

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying
Functional Food

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying

Alex Shea

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?
Functional Food

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?

Abby Moore

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?
Functional Food

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?

Abby Moore

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why
Functional Food

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why

Abby Moore

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System
Functional Food

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System

Abby Moore

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From
Functional Food

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From

Abby Moore

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative
Functional Food

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative

Michelle Konstantinovsky

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)

Abby Moore

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying
Functional Food

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying

Alex Shea

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?
Functional Food

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?

Abby Moore

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?
Functional Food

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?

Abby Moore

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why
Functional Food

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why

Abby Moore

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System
Functional Food

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System

Abby Moore

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From
Functional Food

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From

Abby Moore

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative
Functional Food

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative

Michelle Konstantinovsky

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)

Abby Moore

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying
Functional Food

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying

Alex Shea

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?
Functional Food

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?

Abby Moore

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?
Functional Food

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?

Abby Moore

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why
Functional Food

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why

Abby Moore

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System
Functional Food

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System

Abby Moore

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From
Functional Food

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From

Abby Moore

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative
Functional Food

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative

Michelle Konstantinovsky

Is It OK To Drink Coffee Before A Workout? Experts Weigh In
Functional Food

Is It OK To Drink Coffee Before A Workout? Experts Weigh In

Abby Moore

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)
Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In These Popular Drinks? (+ The Health Benefits Of Each)

Abby Moore

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying
Functional Food

18 Things To Add To Your Lunch To Make It Way More Filling & Satisfying

Alex Shea

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?
Functional Food

Parsley & Cilantro May Look The Same, But Which One Is Healthier?

Abby Moore

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?
Functional Food

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: Which One Is The Healthier Sugar Substitute?

Abby Moore

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why
Functional Food

Amid The New Alt-Meats, Don't Forget About Tempeh—RDs Explain Why

Abby Moore

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System
Functional Food

Honey Water Isn't Just For Colds—Drink Up For Your Immune System

Abby Moore

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From
Functional Food

You Won't Believe What This Creamy, Plant-Based Milk Is Made From

Abby Moore

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use
Functional Food

How To Make Healthier Homemade Jams And Spreads + 10 Fruits To Use

Michelle Konstantinovsky

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative
Functional Food

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative

Michelle Konstantinovsky

Is It OK To Drink Coffee Before A Workout? Experts Weigh In
Functional Food

Is It OK To Drink Coffee Before A Workout? Experts Weigh In

Abby Moore

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Fermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.