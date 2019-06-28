5 Dietitian-Approved Herbs & Spices That Will Help You Live Longer

The duration of one's life can be influenced by many factors, including genetics, environment, and lifestyle. It is true that our genes do play a role; however, an abundance of research shows that diet and lifestyle are largely associated with one's life expectancy. The combination of a healthy weight, increased physical activity, reduced stress, and good sleep hygiene is commonly prescribed to improve one's longevity. Additional factors such as the inclusion of herbs and spices may also naturally boost one's chance of living longer.

Now, aging is a natural, inevitable process that everyone will experience. At this time, there isn't a magic ingredient or additive that will completely prevent it, but the following five herbs and spices are associated with longevity and can be easily sprinkled throughout one's diet!