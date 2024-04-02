Skip to Content
Recipes

Not A Fan Of Cottage Cheese? These Protein Pancakes Will Change Your Mind

Valerie Bertinelli
April 02, 2024
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli is the author of several New York Times bestselling cookbooks and the former Emmy Award-winning host of the Food Network shows Valerie's Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship.
Two Plates Of Vegan Pancakes With Peanut And Banana
Image by Kirsty Begg / Stocksy
April 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You don’t need much syrup with these pancakes unless that’s your preference; the vitamin-rich bananas are a sweet topping by themselves. The cottage cheese amps up the protein for those who care, like me. I’ve also learned a trick with these pancakes. Butter the pan generously. Then, after pouring the batter into the skillet, wait until all the bubbles pop and disappear (be patient). Then flip them. That’s how you get a beautiful, crispy edge while the pancakes remain luscious and cakey inside.

Banana Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Prep Eme: 10 minutes

Cook Eme: 15 minutes

Serves 2 to 4 (makes 6 to 8 pancakes)

Ingredients
  • 1 medium banana
  • 1/2 cup co'age cheese
  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon sugar (editors note: feel free to omit or swap it for coconut sugar)
  • 1/3 cup whole milk
  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • Sliced bananas, for serving
  • Maple syrup, for serving
Directions
  1. Combine the banana, cottage cheese, oats, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla, sugar, and milk in a high-powered blender. Start blending on low speed, gradually increasing the speed to high, until mostly smooth. It’s okay if the batter has a little texture.
  2. Melt about 1 tablespoon of butter in a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, scoop the batter into the pan in 1/4-cup portions. Cook until small bubbles start to form and then pop on the pancakes, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and continue to cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter. You may need to wipe the pan clean with a paper towel and add more butter between batches.
  3. To serve, top with sliced bananas and maple syrup.

Excerpted from the book INDULGE: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2024 by Tuxedo Ltd. Photography © 2024 by John Russo. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

