You don’t need much syrup with these pancakes unless that’s your preference; the vitamin-rich bananas are a sweet topping by themselves. The cottage cheese amps up the protein for those who care, like me. I’ve also learned a trick with these pancakes. Butter the pan generously. Then, after pouring the batter into the skillet, wait until all the bubbles pop and disappear (be patient). Then flip them. That’s how you get a beautiful, crispy edge while the pancakes remain luscious and cakey inside.