"[It's] this idea that I am only worthy of attachment, connection, love, validation, affirmation, [and] peace in our family if I am performing in the way that you need me to," she explains. "We learn that the only way to get the things we crave and desire as kids is to perform in the way that the adults in our lives require us to." That wound, she says, can appear in adulthood as constant people-pleasing.