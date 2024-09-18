Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Personal Growth

5 Therapist-Approved Questions To Help You Identify Your Emotional Wounds 

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
September 18, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Vienna Pharaon, LMFT
Image by Vienna Pharaon, LMFT
September 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Everyone has childhood wounds, declares licensed marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon, LMFT, on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

No matter your family dynamic or upbringing, you likely have some unresolved issues from your past. The key is to work through those past traumas before they become an obstacle in your present life. 

But where should you start? Well, it helps to identify your emotional wounds before diving into healing work, but many of our deep cuts can show up in unexpected ways.

Here, Pharaon poses five questions to identify the emotional trauma you may not even know exists: 

1.

Where are you reactive?

"One great question [to ask] is, 'Where in my life am I most reactive?'" Pharaon shares. "Reactivity is the neon sign that points us to irresolution." 

Think about the conversations that easily set you off. What are you talking about and with whom? Is there a familiar sensation you can pinpoint from your past? 

"Where have I experienced this before? What do I know about this? Is it that I don't feel prioritized in these moments? Is it that I don't feel good enough in these moments? Is it that I don't feel like I can trust in these moments?" Pharaon offers. 

Your defensive behavior may not seem suitable for that specific conversation, but the context matters. As Pharaon says, "If it doesn't match in the moment, it matches to some moment, even if it's not the one that just presented." 

2.

Do you often give advice without taking it yourself? 

It's an all too familiar scenario: Your friends and loved ones frequently come to you for advice—be it about love, money, careers, boundaries—yet you seldom take your own guidance. 

According to Pharaon, this disconnect can clue you in to your own emotional scrapes. "It's another really good indicator for your resolution around wounds."

3.

What did you need most as a kid 

Next up: What did you need most as a kid and not get? This is a heavy one, says Pharaon, so give yourself time to sit with the question and really acknowledge it. 

That being said, this is not a time to bash your parents and critique your upbringing. "We're not here to throw anybody under the bus. We're not here to just point blame and shame," she says. Rather, think of it as an exercise for yourself to honor your past pain so you can move forward from it. 

"When we can name that, we can sometimes see where that pattern plays out," she adds. "Where am I still seeking that? Where am I still not getting that today in my relationships?" 

4.

Are you a people-pleaser? 

"The pleasers, the perfectionists, the performers out there—those are a lot of the people who struggle with a worthiness wound," says Pharaon. 

It's a very common type of emotional wound, she notes, and it happens quite subtly. Maybe your parents incentivized you with an allowance or praise at the dinner table if you did something they wanted. 

"[It's] this idea that I am only worthy of attachment, connection, love, validation, affirmation, [and] peace in our family if I am performing in the way that you need me to," she explains. "We learn that the only way to get the things we crave and desire as kids is to perform in the way that the adults in our lives require us to." That wound, she says, can appear in adulthood as constant people-pleasing. 

5.

Are you competitive? 

Look, there's nothing inherently wrong with aspiring to excellence. "I love to compete as well," Pharaon notes, and determination is a gift. But she also says that your wounds can easily hide underneath those glittering attributes. 

"It's important for us to inquire: If that's not there, who am I? If I'm not pushing myself, who am I without [that drive]?" she notes. It requires looking past the desire to achieve and noticing any feelings of inadequacy, for example, lingering underneath that initial goal. Chances are, you might need some emotional healing work. 

The takeaway 

According to Pharaon, every human on the planet rubs up against some sort of emotional wound. It can be overwhelming to know where to start that healing work (so we recommend seeing a professional if you can), but identifying those patterns is half the battle.

Take it from Pharaon: "If we're willing to acknowledge and honor the story, then it loosens its grip on us."

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.