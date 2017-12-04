Meet The Vegan Eggnog You’ll Want To Sip All December Long

December is finally here, and with it, a host of sugar-laden treats that can make staying healthy feel like an uphill climb. There are a few easy ways to come out of the month feeling better than ever, including trying to #cookforachange, prioritizing getting in the kitchen, and making your own version of holiday staples. Home cooked food is always better for your body (you control the ingredients, and know exactly what’s going in it), and it’s better for your soul, too. From the perfect spiced carrot side dish to the vegan eggnog you’re going to want to sip all season long, we’ve got your healthy holiday covered.