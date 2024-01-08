Many times, in the busyness of life, we don’t pay attention to what our kids are resisting. We want to set the limit for them, rather than show them how to determine their limits. I do not tell my kids to “be careful,” but rather ask them a series of questions to help them identify if they are safe or unsafe. I might say: "Are your feet firmly planted on the base of the tree you’re climbing? Can your arms reach a solid branch in case you slip?” Rather than say “get down, that’s not safe.”