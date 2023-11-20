As we approach the season of giving and thankfulness for all that we have, gratitude for all that we have is top of mind for many of us. And while it’s nice to take a beat and put things back into perspective, the truth is gratitude isn’t something to be saved up and observed later. We should all practice a little mindfulness each and every day. And while it’s easy enough for adults to understand and do, gratitude may be a bit more vague and maybe even confusing for kids.