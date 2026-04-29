This Antioxidant May Help Clear Zombie Cells & Improve Blood Vessel Health
As we age, our blood vessels get stiffer and don't relax as easily. This makes it harder for blood to flow smoothly, and it's one of the main reasons cardiovascular disease and accelerated aging go hand in hand. But a compound found in strawberries might help. New research1 suggests fisetin, a plant compound that's been making waves in longevity circles, could help reverse some of this damage by clearing out worn-out cells.
How fisetin targets zombie cells
Fisetin is a dietary flavonoid that has antioxidant properties, and it's known to be a potent senolytic compound. What does this mean? Fisetin may help clear senescent cells in the body.
Senescent cells are damaged cells that stopped doing their job but refuse to die, which is why scientists call them "zombie cells." Instead of clearing out, they stick around and release inflammatory signals that harm healthy cells nearby.
So to study fisetn's senolytic effects, researchers gave 27-month-old mice (very roughly equivalent to humans in their 70s) fisetin supplements on and off over several weeks. They found that aging blood vessel cells were releasing high levels of CXCL12, one of the inflammatory signals zombie cells produce. Could fisetin clear these cells and restore healthy blood vessel function?
What the researchers found
After fisetin treatment, the older mice had fewer zombie cells and lower levels of CXCL12. Their blood vessels also started working properly again, relaxing and expanding the way healthy vessels should.
To test this further, the team took blood from old mice and exposed young blood vessel cells to it. The young cells started acting old; they got sluggish and showed signs of stress. CXCL12 played a role in this. But when fisetin was added, it protected the young cells from these effects.
This suggests fisetin works in two ways: clearing out zombie cells and lowering the harmful signals they release.
What this means for you
Research on fisetin is still mainly in the preclinical phase (aka in cells and animals), so we don't know yet if it works the same way in people. But it adds to growing evidence that fisetin could be a promising longevity compound for heart and blood vessel health.
If you want to get more fisetin through food, here are some top sources:
- Strawberries: The richest source; add a handful to your morning smoothie or enjoy as a snack
- Apples: Slice them up for an easy afternoon pick-me-up
- Onions and cucumbers: Toss them into salads for a simple boost
- Persimmons: A sweet option when they're in season
Fisetin supplements are also available and popular among longevity enthusiasts, though human studies on dosing are still limited. For now, focusing on whole foods is a simple, low-risk way to get more of this compound. Plus, you'll benefit from the fiber, vitamins, and other plant compounds that come along with it.
The takeaway
This study shows fisetin can reverse age-related blood vessel problems in mice by clearing out zombie cells and calming inflammation. Human trials are still needed, but adding fisetin-rich foods like strawberries, apples, and onions to your plate is an easy place to start.