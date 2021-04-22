Newborn babies, with their idiosyncratic rhythms, tend to throw their parents' time perception completely out of whack. Not only do they render meaningless the difference between day and night; they change the contours of time, depriving it of continuity.

"The days with the baby felt long, but there was nothing expansive about them," observes the narrator of Jenny Offill's novel Dept. of Speculation: "Caring for her required me to repeat a series of tasks that had the peculiar quality of seeming both urgent and tedious. They cut the day up into little scraps." Time is no longer a stream the course of which you can adjust yourself but becomes something that feels simultaneously imposed from outside and taken from you.

Even after those first, sleepless weeks, time tends to remain fragmented and somewhat dispossessed. "The children were small and enthralling," the main character of Anna Enquist's Counterpoint recalls, looking back on the early years with her two children: "At any moment she had to...be ready to leap up to get a drink, something to read to them, answer a question."

Two children, I now know, each fragment your time in their own way. When my son had just been born, his rhythm constantly clashed with that of his elder sister. The chaos of that early beginning has now died down, but there are still days that I spend with them where I feel like a ridiculous puppet, controlled by not one, but two, puppet masters. Dictatorial, sardonic puppet masters they are, who swing me back and forth, and sometimes pull me in two directions at once. The effect then, too, is that time moves agonizingly slowly, yet there's also never enough of it.

In the novel Faces in the Crowd, by Valeria Luiselli, the narrator observes that novelists always say that novels "need a sustained breath." She has two children: "They don't let me breathe. Everything I write is—has to be—in short bursts. I'm short of breath." (Properly inhaling and exhaling once takes around three seconds, the neuropsychologist Marc Wittmann reports in Felt Time. Coincidentally or not, two to three seconds is also approximately the length of time for which most of us perceive "now"—the duration of a "moment." And, researchers have discovered, it's also the length of sounds exchanged by mothers and babies.)

"These are the intense years," my partner and I regularly tell each other. "It'll get easier later on." What we mean by "easier" is that we hope our children will take up less and less of our time. Or, in any case, that they won't always require this endless routine, will stop hacking our time into pieces.

"Those darling children who eat all my time," Zadie Smith once wrote. That's how I experience it as well, especially now that I have two. More often than I'd like, I have the paradoxical feeling that those people I've intentionally brought into the world, and who are so dear to me, for whom I'd give my life, are the very people out to take something that's "mine."