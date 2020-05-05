The Science Behind Our Perception Of Time & How To Make It Pass Faster

Although standard measurements of time like minutes, hours, and days exist, the way you perceive these temporal units can change, depending on what you're doing and how you're feeling. "What's so fascinating about time is that it's both objective and subjective," psychologist Logan Jones, Psy.D., tells mbg. "It's a measurable unit and metric, in which seconds and minutes tick by with predictable, meticulous precision, yet our experience of time can be expansive or constricted depending on our neurological and emotional state."

Throughout a typical day or week, the way we perceive time usually roughly matches up with the objective time of clocks and calendars. But when routine is broken in some way—whether it's a novel experience, an intense emotion, or lack of activity—how we perceive the passage of time is affected.

Michael Flaherty, Ph.D., a sociologist at Eckhert College who has studied the perceived passage of time for the last 30 years, has one theory for why this happens. The way we experience time depends on what he calls "the density of human experience," which measures the volume of both objective and subjective information.

The density of human experience is high when a lot is happening. But paradoxically, the density of experience is also high when seemingly nothing is going on. This "empty" period of time is actually filled with subjective experience. You're turning inward and concentrating on your own actions and surroundings. When you experience an intense psychological reaction, whether it's boredom, shock, fear, or anxiety, the density of human experience is high, and time seems to pass more slowly.